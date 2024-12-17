Goodland Extracts Wins National Awards

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Goodland Extracts, a Milwaukee business, made a strong showing at the recent America’s Best Hemp THC Beverage competition, representing the city’s growing presence in the cannabis-infused beverage market.

The company, Goodland Extracts, led by real estate developer Ryan Pattee, submitted its delta-9 sparkling lemonade to the competition, winning the Best in Wisconsin and Best in the Midwest categories, and taking second place in the country to secure a double gold medal. The drink contains five milligrams of hemp-derived THC and is made with real lemon juice, agave, and cane sugar.

Another submission from Goodland Extracts, Cherry Pie High soda, received two gold medals and was recognized as Best in Class for its packaging. Created by Mike Magestro of Mindspike Design, the award-winning packaging features a deep red base fading into tie-dye, with bold, cursive writing overlaying a large, ripe cherry.

In total, Goodland Extracts left the competition with two regional awards, two national awards and distinctions as the best in the region, state and at the show, according to a social media post.

Pattee launched Goodland Extracts in 2019 with a focus on extracting cannabinoids such as CBD and THC from hemp. The company, located at 427 E. Stewart St., began selling CBD-infused beverages in 2022. Its product line now includes tinctures, topicals, edibles and delta-9 infused seltzers and sodas with doses ranging from five to 25 milligrams.

Earlier this year, Goodland Extracts released its first cannabis spirit, The Flipside — a zero-calorie, non-alcoholic infusion with complex, herbal flavors that mimic the taste of gin.

A selection of new, delta-9-infused “high soda” flavors — Grape Sky, Cream City, Root Beer and Blaze Orange — are set to launch next week, Pattee said.

Goodland Extracts products are available to purchase online and in select stores and restaurants including Go Grocer MKE and Fixture Pizza Pub.

Pattee’s 10-year-old son, Jackson, recently launched a business of his own. Sugar Rat Candy Co. sells freeze-dried candies and ice cream sandwiches online and in stores.

