Company Brewing Is Closed

Riverwest brewery and restaurant announced shutdown on Tuesday, just weeks after celebrating ninth anniversary.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pour one out for Company Brewing.

The Riverwest brewery on Tuesday announced its permanent closure — effective immediately — after nine years in business.

In a social media post, brewery leadership called the venture “an incredibly rewarding experience,” and expressed gratitude for “every minute” of the process.

The post also thanked the brewery’s customers.

“You all brought this space to life in ways beyond our biggest dreams of what it could mean to be in the ‘Company’ of other people,” it said. “We take pride in the countless beers, celebrations, events, shows, and everyday interactions that our space has hosted. But most importantly, we are grateful for the wealth of joyous energy our community brought us when y’all walked through our doors.”

Owner George Bregar opened Company Brewing in May 2015 at 735 E. Center St., replacing the former Stonefly Brewing. Before that, the building was home to yet another brewery, Onopa Brewing.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Although mostly known for its beers, Company Brewing’s restaurant served a selection of modern pub fare including burgers, sandwiches and fish fry, as well as brunch items and a handful of vegan and vegetarian options.

Company Brewing was also a hub for live music, often hosting local artists and groups spanning a wide variety of genres.

News of the permanent closure comes less than a month after the brewery hosted a raucous anniversary party in early May, complete with a petting zoo, live DJ and a 30-foot inflatable trampoline park.

And though many viewed the announcement as abrupt, the brewery hinted at upcoming changes earlier this year, sharing in a January social media post that it was exploring options for new ownership or investment.

Company Brewing has not made public any updates since then.

The closure will prompt change throughout the wider neighborhood, as well. Company Brewing was a member of the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate along with Lakefront Brewery, Black Husky Brewing, Amorphic Beer and Gathering Place Brewing Company.

The coalition, now down one member, is known for its Five-Three-Brew-One-Two shuttle and annual brewing collaboration. The syndicate is also credited with reviving the Riverwest Pub Crawl in 2023 following several years of cancellations.

Company Brewing is housed within a two-story building at the corner of N. Fratney and E. Center streets. Brittain Brothers, LLC, which lists James Brittain III as its registered agent, is the building owner.

The entity owns more than 20 properties throughout the city.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.