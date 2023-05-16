Riverwest Brewery Syndicate Brews New Collaborative Beer

Release party for Syndicate Belgian IPA to be held at Riverwest Pizza on May 18.

The latest collaborative beer from the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate is scheduled to drop on Thursday, May 18.

A release party, to be held at Riverwest Pizza, 922 E. Wright St., will be a neighborhood affair featuring food, drinks, entertainment and community. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Attendees can expect draft beers and thin-crust pizzas, as well as the opportunity to mingle with representatives from each brewery in the syndicate.

The upcoming release, known as The Syndicate Belgian IPA, is a fresh take on a style that peaked in popularity several years ago, the syndicate said in a statement, adding that the beer “blends the traditions of old with that of modern IPAs.”

The beer’s moderately bitter flavor profile comes from a combination of Belgian yeast esters and a modern dry hop addition of Citra and Amarillo “for a citrus punch.”

The Riverwest Brewery Syndicate consists of all five breweries in the neighborhood, including Lakefront Brewery, Company Brewing, Black Husky Brewing, Amorphic Beer and Gathering Place Brewing Company.

The breweries team up to release a collaboration beer several times per year, taking turns as to which one is responsible for producing the beer. The latest was produced at Amorphic, though it’s all hands on deck for brew day, as members from each brewery come together to participate in the process.

The finished beer is then released at a local establishment and distributed primarily within the neighborhood, with the intention of supporting and uplifting the community.

The Syndicate Belgian IPA is the first collaborative release for 2023. Previous collabs took place in November 2022, May 2020, January 2020 and August 2019.

In addition to its collaboration brews, the group is responsible for the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate Shuttle, a free, hop-on, hop-off vehicle that makes stops at each of the five breweries.

The shuttle runs on a continuous, 35-minute loop from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, as well as during special events. A full schedule is available online.