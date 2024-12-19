Victor’s Hosting Farewell NYE Celebration in 2024

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“If these walls could talk, the stories would be unbelievable.”

The Jones brothers—Jim, John and Vic—shared these words in a video message Tuesday as they announced the imminent closure of their longtime nightclub, Victor’s.

“My brothers and I have decided to retire from Victor’s after 60 years,” Vic said in the video. “We couldn’t think of a better way to end our careers here than with the 2024 New Year’s bash. We’re definitely going out with a bang.”

The business, 1230 N. Van Buren St., still plans to host an all-out farewell New Year’s party lasting from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 through noon the following day. Victor’s popular New Year’s party is famous for being a hangout for service industry workers that completed their shifts at other bars and restaurants.

The two-day party will include a midnight champagne toast, hot and cold food buffets and complimentary pizza at 4 a.m., according to the event page. John noted that the bar will offer “great specials” throughout the night, and touted four unique packages ranging from $25 to $85.

The brothers’ father, Victor Jones, built the current Victor’s structure in 1966 and opened the tavern shortly thereafter. The elder Jones dedicated nearly his entire life to tavern ownership, having inherited his first operation at the age of 18.

He passed away in 2021 at the age of 91, but not before passing the torch to his children and extended family, who continue to run the business today. His youngest son, Vic, has served as the registered agent and lead operator for several years, according to city license records.

The tavern made headlines last March when it was listed for sale with an asking price of $1.9 million, Urban Milwaukee previously reported. The business, furniture and fixtures were all to be included in the sale, along with the one-story building and the L-shaped. 0.44-acre site it sits on.

A sale was never completed, however, and the future of the property remains uncertain. The building remains on the market, now priced at $1.7 million.

The brothers reflected fondly on the past six decades, with a particular appreciation for patrons and employees.

“This isn’t about us as much as the gratitude that we have for all our customers that have become friends over the years, and our coworkers who were immensely wonderful and hardworking people and cooperated with us,” Jim said. “So many people have met their spouses here at Victor’s, and you’re welcome for that. I just want to wish everybody a merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year’s — hopefully at Victor’s — but over and above that, happy trails.”

Victor’s, in its most recent iteration, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The bar also opens on select Sundays during Packers games.

Upcoming holiday hours are slightly adjusted. Victor’s will open Monday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. for Packers games. It will remain closed Dec. 24 and 25.

Thursday, Jan. 2. will be the final day of service.

