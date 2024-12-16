Shah Jee’s Issues Plea For Support

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The inviting scent of sauteed garlic, fresh herbs and toasted spices wafts from the basement of the 770 Building on weekdays, as Azhar Shah begins the daily process of preparing a comforting lunch for his loyal regulars.

For nearly three decades, Shah has been serving authentic Pakistani cuisine at his restaurant, Shah Jee’s. In addition to his role as a chef and entrepreneur, he has become a pillar of the community — a man who “has always been the one to give,” his daughters shared in a social media post last week.

Now, he’s asking for some help in return.

Shah’s daughters recently launched a fundraising campaign to support the restaurant, aiming to raise $180,000 to cover operating costs and kitchen maintenance. The business has faced significant challenges since 2020, they said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of three sister restaurants.

“Although our dad has done everything in his power to keep the business afloat, the challenges continue to mount, and we’re now faced with the very real possibility of having to close our doors for good,” Breeha Shah wrote in the post. “Shah Jee’s is more than just a business to my dad; it’s his pride, his joy, and the product of 30 years of tireless work. To see it slip away would break his heart and ours.”

Azhar immigrated to the United States in 1985 and settled in New York City, where he initially worked as a banker. His passion for cooking eventually led him to Milwaukee, where he launched Shah Jee’s in 1995, hoping “to build a name of his own,” according to the fundraising page.

“Our father … poured his heart and soul into this restaurant, creating each dish from scratch with fresh, authentic ingredients and traditional spices,” Breeha wrote. “He’s not just a cook—he’s a craftsman, an artist, and a friend to all who enter our doors.”

As of Monday afternoon, three days after the announcement, the campaign had raised $10,303 through 143 donations. Shah’s daughters shared an updated statement expressing their gratitude, while also urging the public to continue sharing and donating.

“The generosity shown by our loyal customers and the Milwaukee community has touched us profoundly,” they wrote.

With a varied lineup of lunch combos, Shah Jee’s highlights authentic Pakistani cuisine through dishes like chana masala, saag paneer, daal masoor and chicken masala — all served with basmati rice and a drink of choice.

Shah Jee’s, located on the lower level at 770 N. Jefferson St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. While you’re there, be sure to check out Midwest SAD, which offers sweets, coffee, and more in the same building.

