Plus: New owners for Glorioso's, new cafe for Walker's Point and farewell Yummy Bowl.

Central Waters Brewing Co. is gearing up to celebrate its third anniversary in Milwaukee.

The nearly 26-year-old brewery, first founded in Junction City, Wisconsin, entered the local scene in October 2021, opening a location at 1037 W. Juneau Ave., in the Brewery District.

Owners Anello Mollica and Paul Graham also operate a location in Amherst.

The Milwaukee Three party, set for Sept. 7, will feature a selection of special release, barrel-aged beers, carefully curated by the staff at Central Waters.

Attendees can also expect food trucks and live music at the all-day celebration.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article referred to Junction City, Kansas instead of Wisconsin. We regret the confusion.

Glorioso Family Reflects on 78 Years of Business

It’s the end of an era on Brady Street — at least behind the scenes. After Urban Milwaukee breaking the news Tuesday that Glorioso’s Italian Market would be sold, the Glorioso family offered its first comments. Representatives on both sides of the sale assure customers that nothing will change. Not the name, not the recipes and certainly not the cult-favorite Human Torch sandwich. “It is important to us to keep the feel and rich history of Glorioso’s and pass it to the next generation,” said owner Salvatore “Teddy” Glorioso, in a statement.

7 Wisconsin Chefs Featured at Fondy Farm Feast

Last August, on a cloudless Wisconsin evening, the sun set on the 12th annual Fondy Farm Feast. Martha Davis Kipcak hopes the 2024 dinner on Aug. 18 will be equally picturesque. “It would be a lot to ask to do it again, but that’s what I’m asking for,” said Davis Kipcak, vice president of the board of directors for Fondy. The outdoor meal, held under a gleaming white tent at Fondy Farm in Mequon, gathers farmers, donors, and Fondy supporters for a meal prepared by acclaimed local chefs, serving as both a nexus for community connection and the organization’s largest fundraising push of the year. “We are a small and lean nonprofit that lifts a lot,” Davis Kipcak said of Fondy, which aims to increase access to healthy, local food and economic opportunity throughout the Milwaukee area.

Delta-9 Cafe Hosting Grand Opening on Brady Street

The High Crowd is on the come up in Milwaukee. The cafe and bakery, serving an assortment of delta-9 THC infused coffee drinks and pastries, is preparing for its grand opening this Friday at 1229 E. Brady St. With existing locations in Chicago and Madison, The High Crowd made its Milwaukee debut with a stand at Brady Street Festival on July 20, helping attendees battle the blazing heat with a selection of infused lemonade and lattes. Owners Surma Hormozi, Hanru Mormozi and Sargon Odisho opened the first location for The High Crowd in Chicago in 2022. The second launched in Madison late last year.

Allie Boy’s Opens on East Side

Brown-bagging takes on a whole new flavor at Allie Boy’s. The bagelry and cafe, first established four years ago in Walker’s Point, packs its paper bags with chewy, hand-rolled bagels, tubs of flavored cream cheese and fresh-baked pastries. The experience was once reserved for Walker’s Point residents—or those willing to make the trek—but a new location finally brings East Siders into the fold. Owners Ben Nerenhausen and Staci Lopez opened a second Allie Boy’s at 2100 N. Farwell Ave. on Aug. 1.

Vacant House Transformed Into Massive McDonald’s French Fry Container

When Erik and Laura Schroeder found themselves with a vacant house on their hands, the french fry-loving McDonald’s franchisees did what they know best — Super Size it. In search of a creative use for the dilapidated structure next to their McDonald’s restaurant, 5739 W. Silver Spring Dr., the married couple tapped muralist Fred Kaems to transform the eyesore into a massive box of McDonald’s french fries. “I think it exceeded all of our expectations,” Erik said. “We’re known for our world-famous fries, and now I can say I have the largest french fries in the world.” The Schroeders, who relocated from California to Milwaukee in 2021, appreciate that the painting is “out of the box,” though one could argue that the box itself is a rather important part of the mural, making up the bright red lower half of the two-story building.

New Owners Take Over Coach’s Pub on South Side

Corne Hanssen has spent more than two decades curating the neighborhood atmosphere at Coach’s Pub ‘N’ Grill. Now, he’s ready to pass the torch to new owners, Kristine and Lavontae Harper. The no-frills sports bar, 5356 S. 13th St., has long been known for its laid-back feel, recreational sports leagues and Big Boy burger (affectionately, the ‘Big Coach’). A fixture on Milwaukee’s far South Side, Coach’s has garnered a loyal following among nearby residents as a reliable destination for cold drinks and high-quality food. The Harpers plan to keep it that way. “We are not looking to make many changes to the menu,” Lavontae told the Common Council’s Licenses Committee during a July 30 hearing, noting that it will be “business as usual” at the tavern.

City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension

A series of unusual circumstances involving a car crash, stolen mailbox and undelivered paperwork led to the temporary, city-ordered closure of Gordo’s Bubble Waffles in Bay View. The dessert shop, known for its over-the-top ice cream creations, will remain closed through Aug. 13, following a suspension issued by the Milwaukee Common Council on July 30. The decision, according to Licences Committee members, is the result of owners Mohammed Otallah, Omar Daher andSuhib Badwan opening the business after they were ordered not to. However, a lengthy licensing hearing and subsequent interviews have revealed a stark contrast between the owners’ and city officials’ perspectives on the situation.

New Owners to Take Over Glorioso’s

After nearly eight decades of family ownership, Glorioso’s Italian Market is being sold. Brothers Carmine, Dominic and Paolo Presta, an Illinois-based family, are preparing to take over the specialty grocer, 1011 E. Brady St., with plans to honor and continue the store’s neighborhood legacy. Carmine, who will serve as president of the new ownership group, said the transition will commence as soon as the licensing process is finalized. “Our thing is to keep everything the same,” he said. “Same staff, same chef, same recipes.”

Fine Dining Pop-Up Just The Start For Chef Vanessa Rose

Some people are born with perfect pitch. Others, with inherent athletic abilities. Vanessa Rose‘s gift is her culinary talent. But she’s not content just to serve delicious food, she’s determined to revolutionize the restaurant industry. The chef, who works side-by-side with Justin Carlisle at Ardent, launched her own concept, Mother’s, in March. The long-planned project operates as a Sunday pop-up in the Ardent space, 1751 N. Farwell Ave., serving globally-inspired comfort foods with fine dining flair.

Milwaukee Chef Joins Nationwide Call For Climate Solutions

Miso-infused lamb with fava beans, bulgur tabbouleh and kanzuri vinaigrette made its way onto the menu at EsterEv last May, effectively distilling the essence of spring onto a single hand-thrown ceramic plate. The dish, a symphony of funky, spicy, mild and complex umami flavors, united over a standout foundation of tender lamb sourced from Steve Pinnow‘s Pinn-Oak Farms in Delevan. Chef Dan Jacobs swears by the lamb, calling it the best in the country, but said the product is no longer a guarantee, due to the intensifying effects of climate change. “This year we had to shift off of lamb and into a non-local duck from the East Coast because [Pinnow] can’t raise his lambs to where they should be — the field where they graze is underwater,” said Jacobs, who co-owns EsterEv with business partner Dan Van Rite. “You can’t do anything about it, and it’s just stunted his ability to get his product to market.”

3 Businesses Celebrating August Anniversaries With Public Events

Several Milwaukee establishments are gearing up to celebrate major milestones in August, with a variety of festivities planned in honor of their anniversaries. From elegant dinners to limited-edition bourbon, and food trucks to fruited beers, businesses like Amilinda, Gathering Place Brewing Company and Central Standard Craft Distillery are pulling out all the stops — and inviting the community to join the fun. Amilinda It’s been nearly nine years since Gregory León first opened the doors to his Spanish-Portuguese restaurant, Amilinda. Since then, the chef has become a mentor to dozens of up-and-coming industry folks, partnered with countless community organizations and advocated for a variety of social justice causes — all while preparing top-notch meals for his guests. Along the way, León has secured three James Beard Award nominations and plenty of other accolades — both local and national.

Yummy Bowl Exits 3rd Street Market Hall

Yummy Bowl on Sunday announced its closure after just over a year in business at 3rd Street Market Hall. The farmers-market-stand turned food-hall-vendor opened in April 2023 and offered a comfort food-focused menu of jambalaya; Cajun chicken and waffles; shrimp with cheesy grits; breakfast dishes and more. The restaurant served most of its menu items in bowls, touting the method as convenient and travel-friendly. Its final day of service was Friday, July 26. Owners Gary and Anita Gray announced the closure in a social media post, which reflected fondly on the restaurant’s time at 3rd Street Market Hall.

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in July

Less than one week after its official opening, customers were knocking at the doors of Diverse Dining. They didn’t yet know the business’s hours, but knew they wanted a taste. “It’s been consistent and steady,” said co-owner Emerald Mills. Two descriptors that would please most any entrepreneur. Diverse Dining, formerly known as Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery, reopened in its new format at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in July. The teaching kitchen and culinary hub partners with up-and-coming restaurateurs to offer training and education, while providing a convenient and varied dining option for customers, mainly nearby office workers.

New Lounge, Event Venue Hosts Grand Opening in Walker’s Point

A building that once functioned as an auto repair shop is now giving wheels to a new venture. Station 1846, 215 W. Bruce St., held its grand opening on Thursday afternoon, inviting guests for an official first look at the garage-turned cafe and coworking space. The business, led by City Tours MKE founder Meghan Miles, also functions as a cocktail lounge, event venue and home base for the tourism company’s fleet of five-passenger electric vehicles and two 15-passenger buses. Area Alderman José Pérez kicked off the festivities with a short speech, commending Miles on her accomplishment. “I know the neighborhood very well, and I’ve seen it change,” said the 12-year alderman, who noted that he was born and raised “just up the street.”

