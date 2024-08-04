Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sorry, Green Bay Packers fans, Tots on the Street is heading into enemy territory — but just for the next two weeks.

The Milwaukee-based food truck is taking a detour to Illinois to serve its gourmet stuffed tater tots to the Chicago Bears and the team’s fans during training camp, held at Halas Hall.

The Tots team announced the news on social media Thursday, noting excitement for the gig and offering a sheepish apology to the cheeseheads back home.

Fans’ responses were mostly good-natured, though some proved that the rivalry is still bitter as can be.

“ENEMY TERRITORY,” said one commenter, while another urged the business to “make them taste bad.”

Tots on the Street will be vending at Halas Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 14.

In the meantime, local Tots fans can follow the truck’s social media for updates on where to intercept it next.

Tots on the Street is also available for dine-in and takeout at a variety of area bars, breweries, supermarkets and restaurants.

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in July

Less than one week after its official opening, customers were knocking at the doors of Diverse Dining. They didn’t yet know the business’s hours, but knew they wanted a taste. “It’s been consistent and steady,” said co-owner Emerald Mills. Two descriptors that would please most any entrepreneur. Diverse Dining, formerly known as Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery, reopened in its new format at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in July. The teaching kitchen and culinary hub partners with up-and-coming restaurateurs to offer training and education, while providing a convenient and varied dining option for customers, mainly nearby office workers.

New Lounge, Event Venue Hosts Grand Opening in Walker’s Point

A building that once functioned as an auto repair shop is now giving wheels to a new venture. Station 1846, 215 W. Bruce St., held its grand opening on Thursday afternoon, inviting guests for an official first look at the garage-turned cafe and coworking space. The business, led by City Tours MKE founder Meghan Miles, also functions as a cocktail lounge, event venue and home base for the tourism company’s fleet of five-passenger electric vehicles and two 15-passenger buses. Area Alderman José Pérez kicked off the festivities with a short speech, commending Miles on her accomplishment. “I know the neighborhood very well, and I’ve seen it change,” said the 12-year alderman, who noted that he was born and raised “just up the street.”

Yummy Bones Joins Crossroads Collective, Exits Paper Table

Robert Meredith is bringing the cookout to Crossroads Collective. The pitmaster and owner of Yummy Bones, is preparing to join the East Side food hall in August, replacing Ready to Roll. Southern barbecue favorites including ribs, chicken, brisket, wings, pork, wraps and sandwiches will all be on the menu, along with sides such as potato salad, slaw, mashed potatoes, cowboy caviar, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and more, according to a news release. The pit-fired fare at Yummy Bones blends Meredith’s Mississippi roots with his Wisconsin upbringing.

New Thai-Lao Restaurant For Farwell Avenue

Lemongrass, the fragrant herb native to Southeast Asia, has a citrusy flavor profile with notes of ginger. Lending brightness and complexity to broths, curries and stir fries, it’s a key ingredient in Thai and Lao cuisine, which will be the focus at Moukdala Phommanilath‘s upcoming restaurant. Slated to open in August at 1505 N. Farwell Ave., Lemongrass by EE-Sane represents years of study and –eventually — hands-on practice for Phommanilath, whose grandparents own the longstanding EE-Sane. The original EE-Sane, known for its authentic dishes, has operated for more than 30 years just down the street at 1806 N. Farwell Ave. The restaurant, founded by Prasith and Khamphet Nanthasane, serves an extensive menu of noodles, dumplings, pho, fried rice and curry, as well as regional offerings such as larb, numtok and pad kra pow. While Lemongrass By EE-Sane has not yet released a full menu, Phommanilath plans to pay homage to her grandparents’ flavors while also challenging tradition. The result will be a selection of familiar favorites with a modern twist, she told reporter Jessica Rodriguez.

City Closes Jack’s Executive Bistro

After two years of frequent noise complaints and objections to litter, it was ultimately a security-involved shooting that led to the closure of Jack’s Executive Bistro. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously to close the troubled nightclub at 4923 W. Villard Ave., following the recommendation of the Milwaukee Licenses Committee. The shooting, one of 27 incidents detailed in a police report for the business, occurred in the early hours of the morning on New Year’s Eve. Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa called the incident “egregious” and “unacceptable” during a July 12 license renewal hearing, where committee members heard testimony from the individual who was caught in the crossfire of an altercation between security guards and a group of disgruntled patrons.

State Fair Crowns 2024 Sporkies and Drinkies Winners

A panel of local judges braved the sizzling temps Tuesday afternoon to sample a feast of finalists in this years’ Sporkies and Drinkies competition. They turned in their scorecards with high marks and greasy fingerprints. Eight dishes and five drinks took center stage at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, bringing hot ham-stuffed doughnuts, pickle-infused lemonade, peanut butter banana nachos and more to the table just two days before the official start of the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair. Saz’s Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites took home top prize, based on scoring from judges Nicole Sedivy, sports host and reporter; Tyler Mader, chef and host of “The Mader Menu;” Frankie Jupiter, morning anchor for CBS 58; Shannon Goodman, owner of Inmoxicated; Adriana Mendez of TMJ4 and DJ Shawna Nicols.

Mediterranean Restaurant For Water Street

Ender Erk has spent nearly his entire life in professional kitchens, from working in restaurants and hotels in his native Turkey during high school to securing internships in faraway Michigan, Amsterdam and New Orleans. He eventually landed in Madison, Wisconsin, where he joined forces with his brother, Mustafa, to open The Mediterranean Joint, showcasing recipes from his home country and other nearby regions. Erk’s next venture will bring him to Milwaukee. The chef plans to open a second location for his mediterranean concept at 753 N. Water St., the former site of The Angry Taco. The upcoming business, titled Mediterranean Cuisine, is larger than the Madison restaurant, allowing for an expanded menu.

New Taproom Opening in Bay View

Mexican, Indian, Italian, Chinese Fusion Restaurant Proposed For Northwest Side

The owners of Indian Village Restaurant plan to leverage nearly three decades of industry experience for an ambitious new project on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. Apexa Patel and her husband, Vijay, are preparing to open a fusion-focused restaurant, IVR Bar, at 10950 W. Good Hope Rd. The location, encompassing 7,730 square feet of space and a large outdoor patio, was previously home to Point Burger Bar. IVR, which stands for International Variety Restaurant, will emphasize choice, said Apexa, catering to those craving Mexican, Indian, Italian, and Chinese cuisines — or even a combination of two or more. “We are going to give so many options to people,” she said. “We have really good cauliflower gobi manchurian (an Indo-Chinese dish), we have really good butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, and we are going to make really good enchiladas.

Milwaukee Wine Academy Offering Spanish Language Class

Update: After publication, MWA announced that the class has been postponed. Since its founding in September 2023, Milwaukee Wine Academy (MWA) has sought to bridge the gap between everyday wine enthusiasts and the often-elitist world of oenology. Founders Tim Cole, Jeffrey Coleman, and Derek Hawkins have long prioritized inclusivity, expanding to various regions, cultures, and histories discussed in the academy’s twice-monthly classes, which welcome wine lovers of all levels. An upcoming class will, for the first time, be presented solely in Spanish, providing a new opportunity for language learners and native speakers alike.

