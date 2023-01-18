Point Burger Bar Closes Northwest Side Location, Building For Sale

Owner pulled the plug on restaurant last summer due to staff shortages.

The restaurant worker shortage has claimed another casualty.

After seven years of serving burgers, fries and shakes to the far northwest side, Point Burger Bar quietly closed its Park Place location last summer.

The restaurant, 10950 W. Good Hope Rd. , closed for good in June 2022 due to staff shortages — a problem that has plagued the industry for years and worsened by the pandemic.

“After COVID, there were days that we just, we’d have one or two employees show up some days,” said owner Brian Ward in an interview. “You’d have no cook show up. It was too hard to hire employees.”

The 7,730-square-foot building that formerly housed the restaurant is now for sale, priced at $990,000. Marketed as a restaurant space in a “prime location,” the building sits on a 1.74-acre lot in the Park Place Business Park. The Far Northwest Side property is listed with Realty Executives.

The building was constructed in 2001. Ward purchased it in 2015 and completed a renovation in 2016. The surrounding lot offers 111 parking spaces.

Ward continues to operate Point Burger locations in Pewaukee and New Berlin and Ward’s House of Prime in downtown Milwaukee.

Another location for the burger joint, Point Burger Express, opened in 2017 at 322 W. State St. in downtown Milwaukee. The restaurant later closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and never reopened.