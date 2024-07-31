New Thai-Lao Restaurant For Farwell Avenue

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Lemongrass, the fragrant herb native to Southeast Asia, has a citrusy flavor profile with notes of ginger. Lending brightness and complexity to broths, curries and stir fries, it’s a key ingredient in Thai and Lao cuisine, which will be the focus at Moukdala Phommanilath‘s upcoming restaurant.

Slated to open in August at 1505 N. Farwell Ave., Lemongrass by EE-Sane represents years of study and –eventually — hands-on practice for Phommanilath, whose grandparents own the longstanding EE-Sane.

The original EE-Sane, known for its authentic dishes, has operated for more than 30 years just down the street at 1806 N. Farwell Ave. The restaurant, founded by Prasith and Khamphet Nanthasane, serves an extensive menu of noodles, dumplings, pho, fried rice and curry, as well as regional offerings such as larb, numtok and pad kra pow.

While Lemongrass By EE-Sane has not yet released a full menu, Phommanilath plans to pay homage to her grandparents’ flavors while also challenging tradition. The result will be a selection of familiar favorites with a modern twist, she told reporter Jessica Rodriguez.

The restaurant will also feature a bar with an assortment of alcoholic beverages. A license application estimates that 70% of revenue will come from food sales, with the remaining 30% from alcohol sales.

Lemongrass by EE-Sane would occupy the 1,800-square-foot restaurant space that formerly housed Twisted Cafe. But Phommanilath’s history at the building predates the previous business.

Her grandparents once operated another Thai restaurant, Elephant Café, at the address. City assessment records indicate that the couple still owns the building, 1505-1507 N. Farwell Ave.

Phommanilath also appears poised to take over the original EE-Sane. A license application filed on July 25 lists her as 100% owner of the restaurant. Previous applications listed Prasith as owner.

Phommanilath did not respond to multiple requests for comment.