Yummy Bones Joins Crossroads Collective, Exits Paper Table

The barbecue purveyor will replace Ready to Roll at the East Side food hall.

Robert Meredith is bringing the cookout to Crossroads Collective.

The pitmaster and owner of Yummy Bones, is preparing to join the East Side food hall in August, replacing Ready to Roll.

Southern barbecue favorites including ribs, chicken, brisket, wings, pork, wraps and sandwiches will all be on the menu, along with sides such as potato salad, slaw, mashed potatoes, cowboy caviar, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and more, according to a news release.

The pit-fired fare at Yummy Bones blends Meredith’s Mississippi roots with his Wisconsin upbringing.

“I learned to cook from my grandmother,” he said. “She was an exceptional cook and taught me that food is a way to bring people together and share love, culture and tradition.”

Meredith, who launched Yummy Bones more than a decade ago, said his “secret sauce” is not a sauce at all, but rather a proprietary spice blend. The top secret mixture is enhanced by the smoke from “carefully selected woods,” creating a unique flavor that “keeps guests coming back for more,” he said.

Yummy Bones also operates a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Port Washington and, up until recently, a location at the delivery-focused Paper Table.

Meredith said he’s eager to greet customers face-to-face at the new, public-facing vendor stall, and looks forward to serving a new area of the city.

“It brings me so much joy to watch people connect over a good meal,” he said. “My passion was ignited creating delicious meals for my family, and being able to expand the restaurant now feels like the family is just getting bigger.”

Starting Aug. 19, Yummy Bones will occupy the stall that’s currently home to Ready to Roll, an artisan egg roll concept. The previous restaurant opened in November 2023 and extended its initial pop-up run earlier this year.

“Our winter residency at Crossroads Collective that stretched into the summer was an unforgettable adventure,” said co-owner Shatoia Robinson in a statement. “We loved every moment of serving our fantastic customers and sharing our passion for food. The experience was more than just business — it was about building a vibrant community and creating heartfelt connections. We’re incredibly grateful for the friendships and support we gained along the way. Working with New Land Hospitality was truly exceptional. Their support and expertise created a collaborative atmosphere that enhanced our experience, helping us elevate our culinary concepts and navigate the complexities of the food industry with confidence and creativity.”

Once open, Yummy Bones will offer dine-in, carryout, delivery and catering services at Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. Online ordering will also be available.

The barbecue concept joins existing vendors including Mex Ave, Temple Goddess, Adonis Burger Co., Scratch Ice Cream, Nute’s Café, Noodle Me, and Awi Sushi.

