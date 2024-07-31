City Closes Jack’s Executive Bistro

Security-involved shooting was final straw for the nightclub on Villard Avenue.

After two years of frequent noise complaints and objections to litter, it was ultimately a security-involved shooting that led to the closure of Jack’s Executive Bistro.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously to close the troubled nightclub at 4923 W. Villard Ave., following the recommendation of the Milwaukee Licenses Committee.

The shooting, one of 27 incidents detailed in a police report for the business, occurred in the early hours of the morning on New Year’s Eve.

Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa called the incident “egregious” and “unacceptable” during a July 12 license renewal hearing, where committee members heard testimony from the individual who was caught in the crossfire of an altercation between security guards and a group of disgruntled patrons.

“I’m still dealing with it,” said the victim, who identified herself as Dynasty. “When I came out of the bathroom — me and my auntie — shots fired from everywhere. I ran for my life, so whether the bullets hit me inside or outside, we are yet to figure that out. But my lawyers will.”

Dynasty suffered gunshot wounds to both of her legs, and said she fell to the ground inside the establishment at approximately 1 a.m. “No one there helped me.”

Her auntie, a registered nurse and employee at Jack’s Executive Bistro, called 911. But the incident has had a lasting effect.

“I’m still suffering from PTSD and I wear compressions every day,” she said, noting that she was forced to take months of medical leave and currently attends therapy to deal with the trauma. “I’m still full of rage.”

When Dynasty reached out to business owner Anthony Wilks regarding the incident, he was unapologetic, she said. “The guy told me, ‘I’m already lawyered up.'”

But Wilks had his own version of the story. “I’d like to send my condolences to the lady,” he said. “The conversation didn’t go nothing like that, but it’s okay.”

Wilks told the committee that he was initially sympathetic, but lost interest in the conversation due to Dynasty’s “disrespect.” He also accused her of attempted extortion.

When asked about his conversations with police in the aftermath of the shooting, Wilks was unable to remember. “It was like six months ago,” he said.

He also stated that the bar was closed at the time of the shooting, and that Dynasty ran into the building after being shot outside. Dynasty contested both points.

The police report offered yet another perspective. “Investigation revealed the victim was shot while standing in the bar’s parking lot,” it said.

However, on-site security cameras are angled away from the parking lot, and failed to capture footage of the incident. It remains unclear how officers arrived at that conclusion.

The security guard who shot Dynasty was not on the scene when the police arrived, according to the report. He was associated with DTS Security. Wilks told officers that the guard is an employee, but was unable to identify him. Wilks has since hired a new security team.

“If you’re hiring people and you don’t even know who you’re hiring and you can’t even keep them on scene, that’s really disturbing about how you’re running your business,” said Alderman Scott Spiker.

Wilks argued his case to committee members, noting that he’s still “a new owner to the restaurant game.”

“I’m doing the best I can,” he said. “I’m just trying to run a successful business and feed my family. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

But that wasn’t enough to convince area Alderwoman Andrea Pratt who, at the time, was just a few days removed from a series of neighborhood walks where she heard nothing but complaints from residents.

“Every neighbor on the walk talked about the garbage, talked about how loud it is when people are leaving, and we’ve even gone as far as the gas station across the street closing earlier because patrons were going over there to terrorize the gas station.”

“His establishment, there’s homes around it,” testified Valerie Benton, a neighbor. “I’m not sure what world he’s living in, but it is very noisy. It’s very loud. I have no peace at my home.”

Pratt moved for nonrenewal. There were no objections.

The decision follows a 20-day suspension to the business’s license in 2023, stemming from a video that showed strippers performing in the private event space.

Jack’s Executive Bistro is not licensed for adult entertainment.

Wilks said last year that he strives to offer a family-friendly environment. “I absolutely don’t allow any strippers or any nudity or anything like that in my establishment,” he told committee members in June 2023. “We’re a family restaurant.”

The business opened in 2022 in the Hampton Heights neighborhood. The bar and restaurant offers alcoholic drinks and hookah, as well as a food menu including chicken wings, pizza, sandwiches and burgers, ribs, lasagna, lamb chops and tacos.

Wilks filed written objections to the recommendation ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the full council. Attorney Michael Maistelman addressed council members on his behalf.

“The shooting that took place at the bar, which was unfortunate, it did not take place inside the bar,” he said. “The victim came into the bar after she was shot outside of the parking lot and the licensee was cooperative with the police investigation.”

Maistelman also argued that “many of the noise complaints” from neighbors were “unfounded or unsubstantiated,” and said the council failed to adhere to progressive discipline.

The full council voted unanimously not to renew the license for Jack’s Executive Bistro, effectively closing the business. The closure was enforced beginning July 30.

Wilks can apply to reopen Jack’s Executive Bistro in one year. He could also file a lawsuit to appeal the decision in court.