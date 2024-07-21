Cream puff soda, buffalo chicken rangoon and real-life bug juice join the lineup at this year's fair, Aug. 1- 11.

Some sweet, some savory, some absolutely outlandish — fair foods are some of the most indulgent and imaginative around.

In honor of its centennial anniversary, the Wisconsin State Fair will add 100 new food items to this summer’s lineup — one for every year of its existence.

Notable additions include a refreshing acai cup (Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill), fusion-forward Asian sweet & sticky tots (Knucklehead) and the fear-factor worthy bug juice, which is packed with a menagerie of “real, edible” critters such as ants, grubs and scorpions.

Fairgoers can also expect the latest takes on beer, cheese and brat dishes, as well as more insect-heavy sweets and fresh approaches to old favorites — think cream puff soda and buffalo chicken rangoon.

In addition to 100 new foods and beverages, 10 new vendors are set to debut at this year’s fair. Their menus and locations are available to view online.

A full list of food offerings, as well as allergy information, is available to view online.

The 2024 Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 1 through 11.

Oprah Visits Milwaukee Public Market

What the Milwaukee Public Market may have lacked in traffic this past week, it made up for in star power. Oprah Winfrey paid a visit on Thursday to support her niece and nephew-in-law, Alisha and Ty Hayes, who operate Pat’s Rib Place. Winfrey, a television host and producer, is best known for her eponymous talk show, which aired for 25 seasons, from 1986 to 2011. She is also a celebrated philanthropist, having founded the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation and donated millions of dollars towards efforts to improve access to education. Pat’s Rib Place joined the public market as a vendor in 2021, though it has been in business for much longer. The Hayeses first launched the soul food business in 2009. The restaurant’s Waukesha location closed in 2023 after 14 years in business.

Hamburger Mary’s to Close, Relocate

After nearly eight years in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, Hamburger Mary’s is preparing to bring its burgers, bloodies and beauties to a new locale. The restaurant, known for its drag performances, will close its doors at 730 S. 5th St. after service on Sunday, July 28. Co-owners Ashley and Brandon Wright told Urban Milwaukee they plan to reopen in a new location. At this time, the brothers are still unsure exactly where that will be. “This is bittersweet,” Brandon said in a statement. “While we are sad to announce that Hamburger Mary’s will be closing, we are excited for the possibilities that a new location can offer.”

Bars and Restaurants See Dramatically Mixed Results For RNC Traffic

The linoleum tables at Shah Jee’s are typically packed with office workers over the weekday lunch hour, with a line stretching across the dining room as patrons await plates of chicken masala, daal masoor, basmati rice and more. On Wednesday, it sat dark and empty. The Pakistani restaurant, 770 N. Jefferson St., opted to close its doors July 15 through 18, citing an anticipated drop in patronage as most office employees made plans to work from home during the Republican National Convention. “No workers, no business,” owner Azhar Shah told Urban Milwaukee.

Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned

Burrito Bueno permanently closed its restaurant at 8238 W. Appleton Ave., bringing an end to more than two decades of service. A new tenant is poised to take over the space, with plans to continue serving Mexican food; however, the previous restaurant’s eclectic buffet is unlikely to make a comeback. The family-owned Burrito Bueno has been gradually winding down since last summer when owner Marco Arteaga listed the restaurant for sale. He told Urban Milwaukee at the time that he planned to retire. Burrito Bueno was once run by both Arteaga and his son, Marco Arteaga, Jr., but the younger Arteaga left the business in July 2023, according to a social media post.

