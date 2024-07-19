Hamburger Mary’s to Close, Relocate

After eight years in the Walker's Point neighborhood, the restaurant is poised for change.

After nearly eight years in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, Hamburger Mary’s is preparing to bring its burgers, bloodies and beauties to a new locale.

The restaurant, known for its drag performances, will close its doors at 730 S. 5th St. after service on Sunday, July 28.

Co-owners Ashley and Brandon Wright told Urban Milwaukee they plan to reopen in a new location. At this time, the brothers are still unsure exactly where that will be.

“This is bittersweet,” Brandon said in a statement. “While we are sad to announce that Hamburger Mary’s will be closing, we are excited for the possibilities that a new location can offer.”

The brothers also own Hunty’s Social Club (formerly Mary’s Arcade Bar) at 734 S. 5th St. The space, which adjoins Hamburger Mary’s, has quietly been on the market for over a year.

The brothers said they listed the social club space for sale after reckoning with the lingering effects of COVID-19.

“Things were going along great until the pandemic,” Ashley said. “Like most restaurants, we really took a hit in 2020.”

As the pandemic subsided, Hamburger Mary’s made a quick recovery — thanks, in part, to regular events such as Dining with the Divas drag shows, bottomless-mimosa brunch and the charitable Drag Bingo-Gameshow.

But the bar side of the business lagged behind.

Recently, a buyer with “great ties to the Walkers Point community” emerged and offered to purchase not just the bar space, but the entire building.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store for this space in Walker’s Point,” Ashley said.

The brothers assured patrons that the closure will only be temporary. “This is not the end of an era, but the beginning of a new one.”

This won’t be the first big move for Hamburger Mary’s. The restaurant originally opened in 2011 at the corner of E. Bay Street and S. Kinnickinnic Avenue, in Bay View.

After five years, the building was sold and demolished to make way for the KinetiK apartment building. Hamburger Mary’s opened at its current location in 2016.

Given the restaurant’s past success, Ashley said he’s optimistic about the upcoming changes. “We are pretty confident that we’ll find a great spot for Mary’s in Milwaukee. In fact, we’re hoping the third time’s the charm!”

Brandon reflected fondly on the past eight years in Wauwatosa.

“We’ve had so many great memories at this location,” he said. “We want to thank all of our amazing employees, as well as everyone who has dined with us and shared so many celebrations. We know this will be disappointing for many people, including those with upcoming reservations. But we will see you again soon!”

Those eager to fit in a final visit before the closure are encouraged to book a reservation online.

In addition to the Milwaukee location, the brothers co-own the Hamburger Mary’s brand, which encompasses nearly a dozen independently-owned restaurants across the country.

Once the new location materializes, the Wrights are seeking a new investor-partner to help run the business. Interested parties should reach out via email (mke@hamburgermarys.com) or through the Hamburger Mary’s Facebook page.

News and updates regarding Hamburger Marys’ future location can be found via the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The business also offers an email newsletter.

To learn more about the history of the Walker’s Point building, see Urban Milwaukee’s 2018 Bar Exam.