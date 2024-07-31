State Fair Crowns 2024 Sporkies and Drinkies Winners

Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites and the Fairway Fusion drink won the top prizes.

A panel of local judges braved the sizzling temps Tuesday afternoon to sample a feast of finalists in this years’ Sporkies and Drinkies competition.

They turned in their scorecards with high marks and a few greasy fingerprints.

Eight dishes and five drinks took center stage at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, bringing hot ham-stuffed doughnuts, pickle-infused lemonade, peanut butter banana nachos and more to the table just two days before the official start of the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair.

Saz’s Deep-Fried Lemonade Bites took home top prize, based on scoring from judges Nicole Sedivy, sports host and reporter; Tyler Mader, chef and host of “The Mader Menu;” Frankie Jupiter, morning anchor for CBS 58; Shannon Goodman, owner of Inmoxicated; Adriana Mendez of TMJ4 and DJ Shawna Nicols.

“We waited eleven years for this,” said an elated Hannah Kitzerow, director of festivals and community engagement for Saz’s.

The Sporkies win was a first for Saz’s, though the company’s famed Sampler Combo Platter has achieved cult status at other area festivals.

Judges heaped praise on the unconventional dish, which features Hawaiian sweet rolls filled with lemonade curd and dipped in French toast batter, then fried until golden and topped with lemon sugar and a drizzle of icing.

Jupiter compared the bites to a beignet, while Nicols objected to her plate being cleared.

“I don’t wanna stop,” she said, scrawling her name on the paper plate with plans to track down the rest of the bites after judging concluded.

“I’m not a big lemon person,” Sedivy said. “So if you’re getting me to take multiple bites of a lemon dessert, you know it’s good.”

The Hot Ham Glazer from Bud Pavilion, a feat of gas station gastronomy, was the runner up, consisting of hot ham and melty Swiss cheese drizzled with raspberry jam and served between two glazed doughnuts.

Third place went to Camp Bar‘s Rise and Swine. The massive dish had a lot going on — brioche-based waffle topped with vanilla custard, Wisconsin maple syrup, caramel sauce, toasted crunch bits, powdered sugar and two breakfast sausages — but received a thumbs up from the judges.

“This is what a breakfast sandwich should be,” Jupiter said.

But it was also messy.

“I don’t think they gave us enough wet wipes, that thing was crazy,” said emcee Dario Melendez.

Other entries included Elvis Nachos from Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub, Loaded Baked Potato Churros from WürstBar, Elote Corn Ribs from Tropic, Cool Ranch Doritos Pickle from Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick and Dirty Chai Cinnamon Roll Lumpia from Lumpia City.

In the Drinkies competition, the winning beverage was Fairway Fusion from defending champion Old Fashioned Sipper Club.

The “refreshing” drink is a take on the classic Arnold Palmer with the addition of pineapple juice, key lime, coconut syrup and fresh mint.

Additional submissions included the sparkly Tropical Sunset from Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick, Purple Pickle Lemonade from Tropic and the Glazed Doughnut Coffee Float from Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts

The Drinkies competition was introduced in 2023.

As the judging wrapped up, Mader shared his enthusiasm for the competition, noting the economic benefit to not just the winners, but all who entered.

“The creativity that every one of the vendors put into the drinks and the food is awesome. It makes this pair so much fun. And I mean, there’s incredible other venues do and food around here. This is such a tough business, the restaurant industry, and the countless hours that all these vendors put into just preparing not to mention 10, 11 days of the fest is remarkable.”

The Wisconsin State Fair will run from Aug. 1 through 11. A searchable guide to the fair’s food and beverage vendors is available to view online.

