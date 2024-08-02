Eight new establishments, including two ice cream shops, a barbecue spot and a cocktail lounge recently opened their doors in Milwaukee.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Less than one week after its official opening, customers were knocking at the doors of Diverse Dining. They didn’t yet know the business’s hours, but knew they wanted a taste.

“It’s been consistent and steady,” said co-owner Emerald Mills. Two descriptors that would please most any entrepreneur.

Diverse Dining, formerly known as Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery, reopened in its new format at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in July.

The teaching kitchen and culinary hub partners with up-and-coming restaurateurs to offer training and education, while providing a convenient and varied dining option for customers, mainly nearby office workers.

“It’s a great location,” Mills said, touting the building’s sheltered patio and proximity to Wisconsin Avenue’s foot traffic. “It’s a perfect spot.”

The counter-service establishment is open for breakfast and lunch, featuring a rotating selection of food from local chefs. Current offerings include breakfast paninis, egg sandwiches, yogurt bowls, breakfast bowls, grab-and-go salads, desserts, smoothies (with options Delta Boy Sea Moss booster) and Soul Brew Kombucha.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jervel Williams‘ Mister Bar-B-Que serves pulled pork, chicken sandwiches, mac and cheese bowls and more, while Alicia Thee Chef offers several flavors of lasagna on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The menu will continue to change and expand as Diverse Dining settles into its new space.

The restaurant concept dovetails with Mills’ Incubator Kitchen Entrepreneur Program (IKEP), a 10-week training for food-based entrepreneurs.

“Our staff is all people who want to be entrepreneurs,” she said. “So they’re all basically working through our IKEP program, learning about the back end of restaurant ownership and stuff like that, so that they can get in their own spaces or be a vendor here.”

Diverse Dining is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read our previous coverage

Ben & Jerry’s

Get the scoop: Ben & Jerry’s recently opened its first Milwaukee shop at 203 N. Broadway, in the Historic Third Ward. With more than a dozen flavor options, plus non-dairy ice creams, shakes and other frozen treats, the location has something to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Read our previous coverage

Hangoverz

Hangoverz, a longstanding southside tavern, has reopened in a new location after a short hiatus. The self-proclaimed dive bar exited its previous spot at 3121 W. Greenfield Ave. in early 2024, and is now operating at 2539 W. Mitchell St.

Read our previous coverage

La Michoacana

A new location for La Michoacana opened for business on July 19 in the Lincoln Village neighborhood. The ice cream and snack shop, 1310 W. Lincoln Ave., marks the fulfillment of a longtime dream for owner Mateo Grajales.

From the time he was a little boy, the entrepreneur and dessert enthusiast has yearned to open his own shop, bringing frozen treats and other snacks to the community.

The new business sell a wide variety of paletas and ice creams, as well as churros, nachos, street corn and Dorilocos, a maximalist snack featuring Doritos chips with a variety of toppings including chopped vegetables, peanuts, hot sauce and more.

Read our previous coverage

Taco Pros

Taco Pros recently opened at 1400 W. Wells St., bringing fast-casual Mexican fare to the former site of Burger King. The chain restaurant, operated by franchisees Dharmesh Ghelani and Hailey Patel, is located near the Marquette University campus, catering to students with a selection of tacos, burritos enchiladas and Mexican-inspired protein bowls.

The business eventually plans to expand its Milwaukee footprint with a new location on Capitol Drive, Ghelani confirmed.

Read our previous coverage

Taichi Bubble Tea

Bubble tea is catching on quickly in Milwaukee, with new locations popping up like, well, bubbles throughout the city. The most recent arrival is Taichi Bubble Tea, which opened in late July at 2028 E. North Ave.

The restaurant and cafe sells a wide variety of boba teas, smoothies and coffee drinks, as well as an assortment of ramen.

Read our previous coverage

The Green Room

Earlier this summer, Discourse debuted a new addition to its Radio Milwaukee location: a cocktail bar.

As coffee service wraps up in the early evening, guests can shift their focus to an array of craft drinks — both alcoholic and N/A — put forth by The Green Room.

A current menu features some classics — espresso martini, margarita — but emphasizes avant garde options such as Kind of Blue, with blue cheese-infused spiced pear liqueur, grilled olive-infused dry vermouth and sherry.

Read our earlier coverage

Tony’s on North

Tony Sephus is back in the restaurant game and hungry for seconds.

Two years after selling his previous business, Tony’s BBQ Unlimited, the restaurateur is back to selling his fan-favorite chicken, fish, pork chops and more at 2625 W. North Ave.

The new restaurant, Tony’s on North, made its official debut in late June.

Read our earlier coverage

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.