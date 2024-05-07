Taco Pros Coming to Marquette Campus

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A regional Mexican food chain is preparing to join the Milwaukee market this summer, with plans for a new location near the Marquette University campus.

Franchisee Dharmesh Ghelani plans to open Taco Pros at 1400 W. Wells St., bringing Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos and margaritas to the corner building that previously housed Burger King.

“Our menu caters to young and old — everybody loves tacos,” he told Urban Milwaukee.

The restaurant will focus on quick service, catering to nearby college students who are often on the go. But it also aims to appeal to families, Ghelani said, and will be open late-night during the weekends.

Inspired by the open-air markets in Mexico, Taco Pros got its start in Oak Park, Illinois in 2019. The brand, founded by Bhagyesh Patel and two partnered chefs, now operates more than a dozen locations across the Midwest.

Taco Pro offers eight taco varieties, including those filled with vegetables, chicken, ground beef, pork, steak, barbacoa, shrimp and paneer, a fresh cheese popular in Indian cuisine.

Tacos are available American-style, topped with lettuce and tomato, and Mexican-style, with onion and cilantro. A variety of additional toppings such as avocado, sour cream and others are available for a small upcharge.

The restaurant also serves a variety of burritos, tortas, quesadillas, enchiladas and protein bowls filled with rice, beans, avocado, chopped vegetables and a choice of protein.

In addition to food, Taco Pros hopes to serve alcoholic beverages including beer, tequila and margaritas. A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Ghelani worked in the healthcare field before pivoting to restauranting last year. He opened a Taco Pros restaurant in Mequon in February and said he’s planning to bring another to Franklin, where he currently resides, in the near future.

Ghelani is partnering with Hailey Patel for the upcoming restaurant. Both will own a 45% share of the business, according to a license application.

Updates are in progress within the 2,604-square-foot restaurant space, which has been vacant since Burger King’s 2019 closure. Ghelani is planning to install a new counter, repaint the interior and bring in new equipment ahead of the restaurant’s opening date.

The restaurant space is located at ground level of Lark on 14th, a student apartment building. The adjacent storefront was previously home to Tangled Noodles and More, an Asian fusion restaurant, which has since relocated to the food court at Eleven25.

The proposed hours of operation for Taco Pros are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Taco Pros is planning additional locations in West Milwaukee and West Allis. Last November, the chain was preparing to open a restaurant at 242 E. Capitol Dr.; however no further permits have been filed at the address since. A Dunkin’ is now expected to open in the building.

