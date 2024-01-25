Hangoverz Relocating, Replacement Planned

The longtime bar left Greenfield Avenue last week, with plans to reopen on Mitchell Street.

Hangoverz has been a fixture of Greenfield Avenue for more than 15 years, its jaunty blade sign serving as a beacon — or a warning — to passing cars. But not for much longer.

The business left its longtime location at 3121 W. Greenfield Ave. earlier this month, with plans to reopen several blocks south, at 2539 W. Mitchell St., as soon as the City of Milwaukee approves its license transfer.

And though the move may seem abrupt to outside observers, it has been developing since 2021, when Esmeralda Navarrete Gonzalez purchased the building for $182,500. Her husband, Jose Cortes, planned to open his own tavern, Adelita’s Bar, in the Hangoverz space. He applied for a license in August 2023, which is still pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

But the couple found themselves at odds with Hangoverz owner Tina M. Minto, who claimed her lease extended until 2026, while Cortes maintained that it was month-to-month.

The dispute has since been resolved, and Cortes said he and Minto parted on good terms. “I wish the best for Tina at her new place,” he said; however, he also noted that the plans for his own business have been set back significantly.

“It’s going to take us another three, four months until we apply again,” he said. “Because I had to start all over.”

In the coming months, Cortes said he plans to complete a series of updates to the building, including installing additional lighting and more cameras. In the meantime, he’ll be brainstorming a new name for the tavern.

“I want to provide better service and a better place for the neighbors and community to feel welcomed and safe,” he said. “Friendly people and good music and vibes — that’s our goal.”

In addition to the tavern space, the two-story building includes three apartment units, Cortes said.

As for Hangoverz, the tavern will reopen in a 1904 building that previously housed Schulist Tap, a neighborhood bar. Minto said she plans to pick up where she left off, offering the same drinks, entertainment and laid-back atmosphere as before.

“We’re just one of those few bars that didn’t die and get pushed under the rug,” she said. “We’ve been around a very long time and we have a good following.”