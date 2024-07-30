Mediterranean Restaurant For Water Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ender Erk has spent nearly his entire life in professional kitchens, from working in restaurants and hotels in his native Turkey during high school to securing internships in faraway Michigan, Amsterdam and New Orleans.

He eventually landed in Madison, Wisconsin, where he joined forces with his brother, Mustafa, to open The Mediterranean Joint, showcasing recipes from his home country and other nearby regions.

Erk’s next venture will bring him to Milwaukee.

The chef plans to open a second location for his mediterranean concept at 753 N. Water St., the former site of The Angry Taco. The upcoming business, titled Mediterranean Cuisine, is larger than the Madison restaurant, allowing for an expanded menu.

Erk said he’s eager to introduce Milwaukee to items such as Turkish Adana kebap, which is made with ground beef, red bell peppers and a variety of spices.

“It’s a traditional food in Turkey, and we make it special at the Madison location,” he said. “It sells a lot — a lot of people know what it is and other people are trying it and loving it.”

Additional menu items will be similar to those offered at the Madison restaurant, which opened in August 2023.

Appetizers include baba ganoush, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, tabbouleh and Haidari yogurt dip served with pita bread. A list of hearty entrees includes lamb chops with tzatziki sauce, chicken shawarma, falafel, gyro and vegan options such as plant-based kofte and lentil soup.

A selection of baklava — either walnut or pistachio — is available for dessert.

Erk takes pride in the quality of his ingredients for creating fresher and more flavorful finished dishes. “We don’t use anything frozen in our kitchens, and we do have plenty of vegan and vegetarian items,” he said. “The dishes here, we are trying to make everything from scratch … it’s good for the taste and the customers.”

The restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol, at least initially. “We will apply for it,” he said, but noted that there’s no rush.

The Milwaukee expansion comes after Erk and his brother attempted to open a second restaurant in Madison, but found the city to be at-capacity for Mediterranean food.

“When we searched the market in Milwaukee, we couldn’t really see as many Mediterranean restaurants as we did in Madison and Chicago. So we decided to do something in Milwaukee … to go there and do something good.”

The brothers, who are Muslim, emphasized that their restaurant will serve as a welcoming environment for all.

“We are friendly with every, you know, religion, race, gender,” Erk said. “So everyone is welcome.”