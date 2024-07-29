New Taproom Opening Soon in Bay View

Eagle Park's Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling will open taproom in old Tonic Tavern space in early August.

Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling is set to open its Bay View taproom in early August.

It’s a quick turnaround for the brand, owned by Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company, which first announced its plans for the former Tonic Tavern space, 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in April.

Since then, the building has been remodeled and updated, with the progress of one major addition — a new outdoor patio — visible from the street. The building also received a fresh coat of paint and other cosmetic changes.

“We can’t wait to share this space with you all,” owners Jake Schinker, Max Borgardt and Jackson Borgardt wrote in a social media post.

The taproom will begin its soft opening on Aug. 2, with a grand opening scheduled for Aug. 17.

The location will showcase beers and spirits from Milwaukee Brewing Company, fulfilling a goal that Eagle Park set back in September 2022, when it first acquired the Milwaukee Brewing brand.

That includes fan favorites such as Louie’s Demise, MKE IPA and Outboard Cream Ale, as well as non-beer options like 19th Tea, an alcoholic blend of tea and lemonade.

The Bay View location does not include a brewhouse, meaning beers and spirits will be sourced from Eagle Park’s production facility in Muskego.

“While MKE’s cherished beers and spirits will continue to be produced at Eagle Park’s Muskego facility, the new Bay View taproom is set to become a cornerstone of the brand’s engagement with the community,” Eagle Park said in a news release.

The taproom will also continue Tonic Tavern’s tradition of live music, with the first performance set to occur during the grand opening festivities. Beyond musical performances, the location plans to offer “myriad” entertainment options including cribbage leagues and other community-focused activities.

Eagle Park was founded in 2017 at Lincoln Warehouse, just down the street from its upcoming location. The brewery and distillery has since moved on from its founding place, though the warehouse is currently home to three breweries: Component Brewing Company, Torzala Brewing Co. and New Barons Brewing Cooperative.

Eagle Park operates existing locations at 823 E. Hamilton St. and S64 W15640 Commerce Center Pkwy, in Muskego.

The company purchased the Milwaukee Brewing Company brand, including its intellectual property, recipes and branding in October 2022. It was the final piece of a multi-faceted sale following the brewery’s closure after 25 years of business.

After the sale, Eagle Park changed the brewery’s name to Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling Company, but vowed to conserve the legacy of the company.

Hours for the upcoming taproom have not yet been announced.