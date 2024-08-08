Allie Boy’s Opens on East Side

The bagelry and cafe opened its doors next to Good City Brewing in early August.

Brown-bagging takes on a whole new flavor at Allie Boy’s.

The bagelry and cafe, first established four years ago in Walker’s Point, packs its paper bags with chewy, hand-rolled bagels, tubs of flavored cream cheese and fresh-baked pastries.

The experience was once reserved for Walker’s Point residents—or those willing to make the trek—but a new location finally brings East Siders into the fold.

Owners Ben Nerenhausen and Staci Lopez opened a second Allie Boy’s at 2100 N. Farwell Ave. on Aug. 1.

Like the original, the new location offers fresh bagels — sesame, everything, pumpernickel, cinnamon raisin and more — with various schmears including whipped honey butter, roasted shallot, almond praline butter and veggie cream cheese.

The bagelry also serves breakfast sandwiches, pastries, Anodyne coffee, tea and other beverages.

And while both locations are cozy and convivial, the East Side cafe is substantially larger, offering more space for customers in the front of the house, while also providing growing room for back-of-house operations.

Nerenhausen and Lopez said the 4,600-square-foot space will serve as the “epicenter” for baking, allowing the company to ramp up bagel production to four times its current rate.

The business’s larger footprint — and expanded kitchen — has also allowed it to produce new bagel flavors. Salt, za’atar and poppy seed bagels made their way to the bakery case this week, and additional experimentation is likely to follow.

In addition to the classic bagel and schmear combo, guests can choose from bagel sandwiches including egg and cheese; the veg head, with avocado, raw crunchy veggies, lemon vinaigrette and pesto cream cheese smear; or the classic, with lox, tomato, onion, capers, dill and labneh spring herb schmear.

Allie Boy’s took over the southern half of Good City Brewing‘s East Side facility in December 2023, following the brewery’s decision to downsize its footprint in the building. Good City continues to operate its taproom and restaurant in the adjacent retail space.

Over the course of seven months, Allie Boy’s transformed the brewery’s former event space into a counter-service cafe — complete with the bagelry’s signature letterboard menus and geometric wallpaper.

The multi-bay building is also home to Waterford Wine & Spirits and the recently-opened Back Street, a Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant.

The building’s northernmost retail space, once home to Simple Cafe, was previously slated to become Sonora’s; however, that plan has not advanced.

Judy’s on North is now planning to open at the address, after a December fire caused major damage to its previous location, 2207 E. North Ave.

Both locations for Allie Boy’s are open Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Walker’s Point cafe is at 135 E. National Ave.

Photos

