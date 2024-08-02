Yummy Bowl Exits 3rd Street Market Hall

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Yummy Bowl on Sunday announced its closure after just over a year in business at 3rd Street Market Hall.

The farmers-market-stand-turned-food-hall-vendor opened in April 2023 and offered a comfort food-focused menu of jambalaya; Cajun chicken and waffles; shrimp with cheesy grits; breakfast dishes and more.

The restaurant served most of its menu items in bowls, touting the method as convenient and travel-friendly. Its final day of service was Friday, July 26.

Owners Gary and Anita Gray announced the closure in a social media post, which reflected fondly on the restaurant’s time at 3rd Street Market Hall.

“We are extremely humbled that so many have embraced our Yummy food and customer service. We could not have done it without all of you and our amazing team,” the post said. “This is not goodbye; this is a thank you!!!”

The married couple capped off the post with #nextchapter, a hint at future plans.

Before its arrival in downtown Milwaukee, Yummy Bowl was a regular vendor at the Whitefish Bay Farmers Market, where it first launched in 2022.

From there, the business expanded to serving “tens of thousands of customers” at the market hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., which has seen increased traffic during a number of recent events, the Grays said.

They specifically mentioned Harley-Davidson Homecoming, which took place last weekend, July 25 through 28.

The Republican National Convention, which ran July 15 through 18, was held just steps away from the market, drawing thousands of visitors to the area. Additional events, including the Milwaukee Night Market and Summerfest, drive traffic to Downtown throughout the summer.

3rd Street Market has seen a fair bit of turnover lately, with Paper Plane Pizza, Make Waves and Greenhouse all exiting their vendor stalls in May. Pizza Shuttle Slice Shop and Goodland Greens are set to replace the previous concepts.

The market hall is also home to 3rd St. Market Bar, Rod & Makk, Brew City Brand, Kawa, Criollo Rotisserie Chicken, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, Pho Spot MKE, Anytime Arepa, Dawg City, Mr. Wings, Kompali, Strange Town Bottle Shop, Shuckers Crab Shack & Oyster Bar, Wok Downtown MKE, Mr. Dye’s Pies, Dairyland and Mid-Way Bakery.

