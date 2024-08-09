Glorioso Family Reflects on 78 Years of Business

New owners are soon to take over the iconic Italian market.

It’s the end of an era on Brady Street — at least behind the scenes.

After Urban Milwaukee broke the news Tuesday that Glorioso’s Italian Market would be sold, the Glorioso family offered its first comments.

Representatives on both sides of the sale assure customers that nothing will change. Not the name, not the recipes and certainly not the cult-favorite Human Torch sandwich.

“It is important to us to keep the feel and rich history of Glorioso’s and pass it to the next generation,” said owner Salvatore “Teddy” Glorioso, in a statement.

Glorioso opened the market in 1946 with his brothers Joe and Eddie. After nearly 80 years at the helm of the business, he’ll pass the torch to Carmine, Dominic and Paolo Presta of Glorioso’s Fratelli, LLC.

The Presta family has nearly a half-decade of relevant experience as the owners of Valli Produce, an Illinois-based supermarket with four locations.

“The decision to transition the business to Glorioso’s Fratelli, LLC was based on their 47-year history running specialty stores and reputation as a well-run family business,” Glorioso said. “This will ensure that our legacy continues to thrive, and customers will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality, and variety of Italian products they have come to expect for many years to come. Nothing will be changing; everything will remain the same.”

Glorioso, 94, runs the market with help from his son, general manager Michael Glorioso, who plans to continue in an advisory role throughout the transition.

“We are excited for the brand to begin a new chapter that gives the flexibility to expand Glorioso’s Italian Market outside of Milwaukee,” he said in a statement.

The Prestas have a long history with Glorioso’s, Carmine told Urban Milwaukee on Tuesday, adding that he plans to continue the store’s legacy as-is while working to expand its footprint across Wisconsin.

“Our thing is to keep everything the same,” he said. “Same staff, same chef, same recipes.”

Glorioso’s Appetito & Sage Harvest, located across the street from the current market, will continue under the leadership of Michael Solovey, founder of Sage Harvest Cooking School. Solovey has served as chef manager and cooking school director at the facility since 2022.

The building, 1020 E. Brady St., was the original site of Glorioso’s Italian Market. The grocery store moved across the street to its current address, 1011 E. Brady St., in 2010.

The Prestas are awaiting Common Council approval for a liquor license, with plans to take over as operators as soon as it’s granted.