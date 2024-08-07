New Owners Take Over Coach’s Pub on South Side

Married couple took over the southside sports bar in early August, with plans to continue 'business as usual.'

Corne Hanssen has spent more than two decades curating the neighborhood atmosphere at Coach’s Pub ‘N’ Grill. Now, he’s ready to pass the torch to new owners, Kristine and Lavontae Harper.

The no-frills sports bar, 5356 S. 13th St., has long been known for its laid-back feel, recreational sports leagues and Big Boy burger (affectionately, the ‘Big Coach’). A fixture on Milwaukee’s far South Side, Coach’s has garnered a loyal following among nearby residents as a reliable destination for cold drinks and high-quality food.

The Harpers plan to keep it that way.

“We are not looking to make many changes to the menu,” Lavontae told the Common Council’s Licenses Committee during a July 30 hearing, noting that it will be “business as usual” at the tavern.

Guests may eventually see additional specials, he said, but the core menu — particularly crowd favorites such as the Big Boy and Friday fish fry — will remain unchanged.

Lavontae, who serves in the Wisconsin Air National Guard as part of the 128th Refueling Wing, told the committee he hopes the tavern will become a gathering place for his colleagues and their families.

Committee members, including area alderman Scott Spiker, backed the new owners with enthusiastic support. “Lavontae and his wife are going to be great new owners,” Spiker said.

Prior to giving his recommendation, the alderman asked the Harpers to adjust their plans for public entertainment, encouraging them to “build trust within the community” before expanding beyond the existing amusement machines, jukebox, and karaoke.

The Harpers had initially requested permission to host live bands, DJs, concerts, and wrestling events, which they may still pursue at a later time or as one-off events.

Spiker, who called the business “an institution,” said that he met with both the new owners and Hanssen. He moved approval for the new owners’ license. There were no objections.

Coach’s is located within a 2,700-square-foot building in the Mitchell West neighborhood, just west of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The property features an enclosed outdoor deck, sand volleyball courts and on-site parking.

The Harpers paid $500,000 for the business, according to a license application, and have secured a 10-year lease for the building, which is under the ownership of Hanssen Holdings, LLC.

Coach’s Pub ‘N’ Grill is open Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

A second location for the tavern, Coach’s on the Lake, opened in Muskego in 2018.

Neither Kristine nor Lavontae responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

