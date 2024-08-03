3 Businesses Celebrating August Anniversaries With Public Events

Amilinda, Gathering Place and Central Standard are gearing up for major milestones -- and parties to match.

Several Milwaukee establishments are gearing up to celebrate major milestones in August, with a variety of festivities planned in honor of their anniversaries.

From elegant dinners to limited-edition bourbon, and food trucks to fruited beers, businesses like Amilinda, Gathering Place Brewing Company and Central Standard Craft Distillery are pulling out all the stops — and inviting the community to join the fun.

Amilinda

It’s been nearly nine years since Gregory León first opened the doors to his Spanish-Portuguese restaurant, Amilinda. Since then, the chef has become a mentor to dozens of up-and-coming industry folks, partnered with countless community organizations and advocated for a variety of social justice causes — all while preparing top-notch meals for his guests.

Along the way, León has secured three James Beard Award nominations and plenty of other accolades — both local and national.

As the restaurant’s anniversary approaches, León is planning a nostalgia-fueled dinner featuring courses from Amilinda’s past sous chefs, as well as current team members.

Featured chefs include Trevor Carper, the restaurant’s current sous chef; Ethan Daugherty; Vanessa Long and Jamin Haasch.

The dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at 315 E. Wisconsin Ave. It costs $135 per person ($40 extra for beverage pairings). Reservations are available online.

Gathering Place Brewing Company

Gathering Place is about to turn the lucky seven, and plans to celebrate with three, limited-edition beer releases. The Belgian-style brews will include traditional, dry-hopped and fruited options, and will be available on tap at both Gathering Place taprooms — 811 E. Vienna Ave., in Riverwest and 7208 W. North Ave., in Wauwatosa.

The beers will be available for pre-sale starting Aug. 9.

An anniversary party, held at the Riverwest taproom, will begin at noon on Aug. 17. RSVP for the celebration on Facebook.

Central Standard Craft Distillery

Central Standard Craft Distillery is ushering in “a decade of distinctive spirits” with a limited-run anniversary bourbon and all-day party at its East Town location, 320 E. Clybourn St.

The event, set for Aug. 17, will also commemorate the 150th anniversary of the historic building, which became home to the crafthouse three years ago.

Starting at 1 p.m., the public is invited for a celebration featuring live music, tastings, bourbon samples, snacks, a rooftop DJ and one-day-only discounts on select bourbons and cocktails.

The distillery will also unveil its Founders Reserve Anniversary Bourbon, with the first 100 attendees receiving a complimentary, 100-milliliter bottle.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s unwavering support over the past decade,” said co-founder Pat McQuillan. “From our partners to customers, we dedicate this milestone to you. We look forward to many more years of creating spirits and experiences that resonate with the Midwest.”

