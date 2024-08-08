Delta-9 Cafe Hosting Grand Opening on Brady Street

The High Crowd will open its doors to customers on Friday, Aug. 9.

The High Crowd is on the come up in Milwaukee.

The cafe and bakery, serving an assortment of delta-9 THC infused coffee drinks and pastries, is preparing for its grand opening this Friday at 1229 E. Brady St.

With existing locations in Chicago and Madison, The High Crowd made its Milwaukee debut with a stand at Brady Street Festival on July 20, helping attendees battle the blazing heat with a selection of infused lemonade and lattes.

Owners Surma Hormozi, Hanru Mormozi and Sargon Odisho opened the first location for The High Crowd in Chicago in 2022. The second launched in Madison late last year.

The menu at the upcoming cafe will reflect that of existing locations, featuring infused teas, lattes, lemonades and baked goods. Popular items at The High Crowd include the cafe’s colorful, layered lemonades, available in flavors like Purple Punch (blueberry hibiscus), Maui Wowie (mango, passionfruit and green tea) and Strawberry OG.

Lattes and coffee drinks range from plain cold brew to more indulgent options such as chocolate lava, white chocolate raspberry and caramel maple.

The cafe also serves a variety of sweet treats — but don’t share with the kids. Brownies, cookies, cupcakes, cheesecakes, cereal bars and other snacks pack a punch, with up to 100 milligrams of delta-9 THC a pop.

That explains the lofty price tag; a single cupcake at The High Crowd costs approximately $18. But most customers will need less than a quarter of the whole pastry to feel a lift.

Located in the former Pass Me Da Hookah Lounge, the space-themed cafe has redecorated the 675-square-foot space in bright, bold colors and galaxy-inspired murals.

The High Crowd will operate as a counter-service establishment, with seating available on-site. Packaged retail items will also be available to-go.

In anticipation for its grand opening, the business is hosting a social media promotion. The first 1,000 people to follow The High Crowd Milwaukee on Instagram will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win “a gift bag of goodies.”

The grand opening is set for Friday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

For more information on delta-9 THC and its legality, see our earlier coverage.

