There’s a heatwave coming to 1840 Brewing Company, but it has nothing to do with the forecast. Milwaukee-based Johnny’s Hot Sauce will pop-up at the brewery on June 3 for the release of the brand’s latest concoction, Scorcho.

The fermented, small-batch sauce gets its kick from habanero peppers, whose pungent and floral flavors are complemented by green onion, citrus and allspice.

Scorcho is a welcome addition to eggs, tacos and roasted vegetables, but is especially recommended as an accompaniment to chicken wings — or their vegan counterpart, cauliflower wings.

For fans looking to restock on previous releases, Goblin, Spicy Freak and Cash Considerations will also be for sale.

Johnny Wittmann and his wife, Heather, launched the hot sauce company in the second half of 2022, following months of experimentation and preparation.

The growing brand has officially released four flavors — several of which incorporate seasonal and homegrown ingredients.

The official release of Scorcho will take place at 1840 Brewing Company, 342 E. Ward St., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Limited bottles of Johnny’s Hot Sauce are also regularly available at 1840 Brewing and Supermoon Beer Company.

For updates and more information, follow Johnny’s Hot Sauce on Instagram.

Jerk 76 Jamaican Opens on Far Northwest Side

Jerk 76 Jamaican Restaurant, a new establishment serving authentic Jamaican cuisine and alcoholic beverages, celebrated its grand opening last week on Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side. First-time restaurant owner and native Jamaican Damian Duncan received an enthusiastic neighborhood response — and a full dining room — for the official opening on May 5. “It’s been going pretty good,” Duncan said, reflecting on his first week in business. “There’s definitely been a lot of people.” Located at 6309 N. 76th St., the counter-service eatery offers several varieties of heavily-spiced jerked meats, curry chicken, brown stew chicken, jerk egg rolls and gumbo.

Three Rooftop Bars Opening

Milwaukeeans are known to enjoy a cold one all year-round, but the city’s beer scene gets an additional lift each spring with the promise of warmer temperatures ahead. Three rooftop bars will soon bring imbibing to new heights, welcoming the season’s first guests this weekend. Pilot Project Pilot Project is continuing to expand within its new Milwaukee location, following its November 2022 opening at 1128 N. 9th St., the former site of Milwaukee Brewing Company. Starting Friday, May 12, the brewery added one more amenity for guests — a rooftop bar featuring Pilot Project craft beer, draft cocktails and wine — all enhanced with skyline views.

New Proposal Would Regulate Food Trucks

Food trucks could return to Water Street under a new proposal, but only until 1 a.m. and with new restrictions on how they operate. It’s part of a larger citywide overhaul of how food trucks are regulated in Milwaukee. Alderman Jonathan Brostoff believes the new regulations would put the city, customers and responsible operators in a better position and create an effective enforcement mechanism for bad operators. “Right now, what’s the alternative? Ignore a problem until it gets really bad, and then the city can only ban areas,” said the alderman in an interview. He is cosponsoring the proposal with Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa. The new framework includes four key provisions: a restriction on food trucks within 50 feet of restaurants without drive-throughs, the creation of two limited access zone types, the establishment of new citywide truck requirements and penalties and a requirement that the Common Council review the regulations annually. The ordinance, which is expected to undergo committee review later this month, would establish Type 1 zones that limit food truck hours and Type 2 zones that restrict the number of food trucks. Type 1 zones would restrict food trucks to operating only until 1 a.m. (instead of 3:30 a.m. citywide) and not for more than six hours at a time in the zone. Type 2 zones would limit the number of trucks within a zone, with access to a specific space provided by a seniority-based, annual permitting system.

The Sugar Maple Hosting Anime-Themed Artistic Anarchy

A collaboration between The Sugar Maple and HYFIN will bring an evening of anime and art to Bay View on May 27. The event, Artistic Anarchy, will showcase local artists and anime culture, along with entertainment, food and Japanese-inspired beverages — all while raising funds for HYFIN, an urban-alternative channel from Radio Milwaukee. “By attending the event, attendees will not only be able to enjoy a night of fun and entertainment, but also contribute to a worthy cause,” said a social media post from The Sugar Maple. Named for an episode of the Japanese anime series “Samurai Champloo,” Artistic Anarchy is set to run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Sugar Maple, 441 E. Lincoln Ave.

New Beer Garden Opening in Juneau Park

The Juneau Park Beer Garden is indeed happening. In 2022, Milwaukee County Parks began exploring making Juneau Park a season-long beer garden with space for up to 200 patrons due to its popularity. As Urban Milwaukee was the first to report, there was a legal snag related to federal tied-house prohibitions and the proposed sponsorship arrangement, but that has been addressed. “Parks could not be happier to add another beer garden to our wonderful summer in Milwaukee,” Parks Director Guy Smith said in a statement. “Due to the popularity of Juneau as a Traveling Beer Garden stop and the engaging community around it, we are excited to offer another location for folks to enjoy this summer.” The new beer garden will officially open on May 24 with a ceremonial keg tapping and will run until Aug. 20. The beer garden will feature 12 taps with seating for 250 people. Food trucks will visit the park on Friday nights and throughout the day on Saturdays. Beer garden staples like brats, hot dogs and soft pretzels will also be sold. Third Space Brewing Company is programming live music at the beer garden on Friday and Saturday nights.

Third Space Partners With Nadi Plates

Third Space Brewing Company will soon have an exclusive food vendor for the first time in its seven-year tenure at its Menomonee River Valley taproom. The brewery is poised to expand its offerings through a new partnership with Nadi Plates. Starting Thursday, May 11, the mobile Italian concept began regular service at the brewery, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave., offering sandwiches, calzones, pizzas and appetizers. “Now when people think of Third Space, they can think of balanced, flavorful beers and incredibly delicious food,” said Andy Gehl, co-founder of Third Space. In celebration of opening weekend, Third Space is offering a free pint of beer with any food purchase. Through June, the brewery will offer 15% off beer tabs for those who purchase food the same day.

New Indian Restaurant For Brady Street Area

Lakefront’s Maifest Festival Returns

Lakefront Brewery will embrace all things spring for the second installment of Maifest, scheduled for Sunday, May 21. The outdoor event will take place on the brewery’s newly-renovated riverwalk patio, 1872 N. Commerce St., featuring plenty of food, beer and cocktails, as well as more than 20 artisan vendors, music and entertainment. Lakefront will be pouring from 13 different taps, featuring both gluten-free and regular beers including the event’s namesake Maibock, a German-style lager. Other offerings will include gluten-free cask beers and bloody marys made with potato-based vodka, as well as non-alcoholic beers, canned soda and bottled root beer. Maifest-branded tasting glasses will be available for purchase while supplies last.

New Bar to Replace Selfie Museum at 3rd Street Market Hall

The Photoverse Selfie Museum at 3rd Street Market Hall, with its quirky backgrounds and larger-than-life props, has officially shuttered. But shouts of “cheese” will be soon be replaced with “cheers,” as the space is set to reopen as a self-serve beer bar, to be called The City Fountain. Construction is already underway for the new concept, which is expected to be completed by the end of July. “We knew the selfie museum had a limited shelf life and we feel the beer hall is going to be a big success,” said Jaime Jacobs, operations manager for 3rd Street Market Hall, in a statement. ” Also, quite frankly we need more seating to accommodate visitors and diners.” The City Fountain draws influence from Milwaukee’s long history of beer-making, aiming to provide a traditional beer garden experience with a modern twist. Rather than employing a bartender to pour drafts, the bar’s 24 taplines will be fully self-serve, putting patrons in full control of the tasting experience.

Funky Fresh Transitions to Wholesale

After a decade of selling non-traditional spring rolls and, more recently, veggie-loaded bowls, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls owner Trueman McGee is preparing to steer the brand in a new direction. Funky Fresh will close its Sherman Phoenix restaurant on Saturday, May 13. Moving forward, McGee said he plans to focus his efforts on developing and growing the retail side of the business. “I am choosing to focus my energy into making the Funky Fresh brand a national food brand and household name,” McGee said in a statement. McGee built Funky Fresh from the ground up, launching the brand in his parents’ kitchen and selling product at farmers markets and festivals throughout the area. In 2018, he opened a restaurant at Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., where he offered a variety of hot rolls and fresh bowls, as well as pre-packaged and frozen rolls for at-home enjoyment.

1033 Plans Fine Dining in Walker’s Point

1033, a restaurant and wine bar that’s soon to make its debut in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, is an assemblage of contradictions: fine dining with a casual ambience, caviar paired with donuts and fresh seafood served daily — from a kitchen more than 600 miles away from the nearest ocean. Described as “elegance-meets-grit,” the upcoming eatery will be equal parts exciting and comfortable — which was exactly the goal for co-owner Rob Levin. “It’s the process of creativity and imagination working simultaneously to create consistent ‘ah-ha’ emotions,” he said in a statement. “No boundaries. Zero rules. The goal is to not fit in.” 1033 is expected to open later this month at 1033 S. 1st St., in a first-floor space within the Trio apartment complex.

Red Sun Cafe Plans ‘Downtown Vibe’ on South Side

A new bar, restaurant and hookah lounge aims to extend the atmosphere of downtown Milwaukee to the city’s South Side. First-time business owner Touly Vang plans to open Red Sun Cafe at 4350 S. 27th St., bringing a full bar, comfort food, live entertainment and nicotine and tobacco-free hookah to the Wilson Park neighborhood. “Our mission is just to bring the vibes of downtown and the Third Ward closer to our neighborhood,” Vang said. Vang, who previously worked in technology at Northwestern Mutual, called the new venture “a big 180” for him.

New Restaurant for Riverwest?

Tangled Restaurant Moving to Brewery District

Last week, Sobelman’s announced plans to close its Marquette University location after 12 years in business. On-campus dining options will continue to dwindle ahead of the fall semester, as Tangled – Noodles and More prepares to relocate. The Asian fusion restaurant, currently at 1404 W. Wells St. — just north of the Alumni Memorial Union building — will leave its current location in August and reopen as a vendor at the Eleven25 food court, in the Brewery District. The upcoming move was motivated in part by an increased demand for takeout and delivery, a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Zhaohui Luo told Urban Milwaukee. “After eight wonderful years on Marquette University’s campus, we have to make changes to adapt to the new business reality after the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to serve our loyal customers,” the company said in a written announcement.

Troubled Corner Store Can Reopen, Will Get New Hearing

A troubled convenience store in the Harambee neighborhood can reopen, despite a unanimous vote by the Milwaukee Common Council to close the business. Chamber East Food Market has been closed since April 21, following the expiration of its license and the council’s April 18 decision to recommend nonrenewal based on myriad issues including loitering inside the store, illegal drug activity, firearms, public alcohol consumption and more. In the days after the meeting, attorney Michael Maistelman, who represents store owner Davinderjit Kaur, filed a lawsuit appealing the council’s decision. As of May 5, the store has secured a temporary injunction that allows it to resume operations — at least for now. During the council’s consideration of the license, much of its reservations stemmed from a 32-minute submitted video, which showed a group of people loitering inside the store while playing loud music, openly smoking marijuana, drinking from bottles of liquor, displaying bags of marijuana and waving guns — one of which had a silencer.

Milwaukee’s First Dumpling Fest Scheduled For June 4

Outpost Names New Leader

After 35 years as general manager at Outpost Natural Foods, Pam Mehnert is preparing to retire from the position next month. On Thursday, the organic-focused grocery store group announced Ray Simpkins as her successor. “As general manager of Outpost, Simpkins will take the helm of one of the country’s leading natural foods co-ops during a time of renewed growth amidst a crowded retail food marketplace,” the co-op said in a news release. Simpkins, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and an MBA from Strayer University, brings more than two decades of retail experience to the new role, having most recently served as district manager for Dollar General, where he was responsible for a network of locations. He has also worked as a store manager for The Home Depot, club manager for Sam’s Club and store director for Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. “After a nationwide search, we are thrilled to have found a general manager who brings such a rich background and extensive experience in grocery retail,” said Ashley Fisher, president of the board of directors for Outpost, in a statement. “Ray is an energetic team leader with a passion for customer service. We’re excited to watch him excel at Outpost.”

