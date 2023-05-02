Sobelman’s To Close Marquette University Location

MU campus staple known for its burgers and bloody marys will close at semester's end.

This year’s graduating class won’t be alone in departing from the Marquette University campus at the end of May.

Sobelman’s bar and restaurant will permanently close at the end of the semester, the university confirmed. Owners David and Melanie Sobelman opted not to renew their lease at the university-owned building, 1601 W. Wells St.

At this time, the university has not shared any plans for the future of the 2,367-square-foot space.

The final day of the semester at Marquette is Friday, May 12.

Known for its burgers and over-the-top bloody marys, Sobelman’s has been serving the Marquette community since 2011 — in more ways than one. During its tenure, the centrally-located restaurant frequently hosted fundraiser events for Marquette Medical Brigades, Best Buddies Marquette and other causes.

In addition to its towering bloody marys and 17 burger options — including the El Pastor, with seasoned pork from El Rey, caramelized onions, habanero cheese, mayonnaise and pico de gallo — Sobelman’s offers shareables such as chicken wings, pickle fries and soft pretzels, along with sandwiches and plentiful tap beer.

Melanie Sobelman said the couple is working to “wrap their heads around everything,” but plan to release a detailed statement later this week.

Like many establishments, the restaurant struggled to stay afloat amid the pandemic. And though circumstances have improved, the business continues to operate with reduced hours, including closing Mondays.

Sobelman’s first opened in 1999 at 1900 W. St. Paul Ave. The location remains open today, along with a franchisee-operated restaurant in Waukesha. The restaurant also previously had locations in Richfield and Mequon.

The remaining two locations will continue operations following the closure of Sobelman’s at Marquette.

Until it closes Sobelman’s at Marquette is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information regarding the upcoming closure will soon be available on the Sobelman’s at Marquette Facebook page.