Three Rooftop Bars Opening This Weekend

Pilot Project, Indeed and Central Standard will welcome first guests of the season on May 11.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans are known to enjoy a cold one all year-round, but the city’s beer scene gets an additional lift each spring with the promise of warmer temperatures ahead.

Three rooftop bars will soon bring imbibing to new heights, with plans to welcome the season’s first guests this weekend.

Pilot Project

Pilot Project is continuing to expand within its new Milwaukee location, following its November 2022 opening at 1128 N. 9th St., the former site of Milwaukee Brewing Company.

Starting Friday, May 12, the brewery will add one more amenity for guests — a rooftop bar featuring Pilot Project craft beer, draft cocktails and wine — all enhanced with skyline views.

A pared-down food menu features shareable snacks such as seasoned popcorn, housemade chips, mixed nuts, hummus and naan, cheese and charcuterie boards and chai stout-aleppo chili brownies.

The rooftop — one of three outdoor spaces at the expansive brewery — seats up to 150 guests with a mix of lounge and high-top seating, as well as standing room.

Pilot Project also has a ground-level patio and beer garden that can accomodate more than 180 guests. The dog-friendly space features lawn games and convenient QR code ordering.

Pilot Project is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Indeed’s UpTop

Indeed Brewing Company in Walker’s Point, which previously operated a rooftop space atop the next door Clock Shadow Creamery building, is opening a brand new space across the street.

Called UpTop the pop-up taproom is located across the street from the brewery, at the Eagleknit Building, 507 S. 2nd St.

The rooftop space features indoor and outdoor seating with views of Downtown and the Hoan Bridge.

Starting May 11, UpTop will be open Thursday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

The Aviary

The Aviary, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen‘s rooftop bar, will celebrate its season reopening on May 11.

Located at 320 E. Clybourn St., in East Town, The Aviary features 360-degree views of the city and Lake Michigan.

The festivities will be accompanied by an acoustic performance by musical guest Joe Wray, plus food and drink specials. Creme de Liqueur will also be handing out samples of its liquor-infused frozen custard.

The Aviary is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 am. to midnight. Reservations are not required.