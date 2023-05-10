Third Space Partners With Nadi Plates

Italian concept will serve calzones, pizzas and appetizers at the brewery's taproom.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Third Space Brewing Company will soon have an exclusive food vendor for the first time in its seven-year tenure at its Menomonee River Valley taproom. The brewery is poised to expand its offerings through a new partnership with Nadi Plates.

Starting Thursday, May 11, the mobile Italian concept will regularly serve its sandwiches, calzones, pizzas and appetizers at the brewery, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave.

“Now when people think of Third Space, they can think of balanced, flavorful beers and incredibly delicious food,” said Andy Gehl, co-founder of Third Space.

In celebration of opening weekend, Third Space is offering a free pint of beer with any food purchase. Through June, the brewery will offer 15% off beer tabs for those who purchase food the same day.

Launched in June 2022, the food truck and catering business offers traditional Italian dishes with a modern flair. In addition to meat and dairy-heavy dishes such as a cheesy sausage calzone and crispy, deep-fried arancini, Nadi Plates offers allergy-friendly customizations, with the option to make pizzas and other dishes vegan, nut-free and gluten-free.

Nadi Plates has made several appearances at Third Space leading up to the partnership, which was announced Wednesday morning.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The proudly woman-owned concept is a project of Nadia Santaniello Bucholtz, a first-generation Italian-American daughter of two restaurateurs. Santaniello Bucholtz spent her childhood helping out in the kitchen, later opening her own 300-seat banquet hall adjacent to the family restaurant.

Before opening Nadi Plates, the chef also ventured into the corporate world, gaining experience at several food and beverage companies across the Midwest.

Nadi Plates will be open at the brewery Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The business also offers online ordering for pickup and delivery, as well as frozen items.

In addition to savory options from Nadi Plates, Third Space recently introduced sweet treats in the form of six Pete’s Pops flavors — now available for purchase at the taproom.

Photos