Tangled Restaurant Moving to Brewery District

Last week, Sobelman’s announced plans to close its Marquette University location after 12 years in business. On-campus dining options will continue to dwindle ahead of the fall semester, as Tangled – Noodles and More prepares to relocate.

The Asian fusion restaurant, currently at 1404 W. Wells St. — just north of the Alumni Memorial Union building — will leave its current location in August and reopen as a vendor at the Eleven25 food court, in the Brewery District.

The upcoming move was motivated in part by an increased demand for takeout and delivery, a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Zhaohui Luo told Urban Milwaukee.

“After eight wonderful years on Marquette University’s campus, we have to make changes to adapt to the new business reality after the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to serve our loyal customers,” the company said in a written announcement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout the years,” the note continued. “We wouldn’t have made it this far without your loyalty, and we are grateful for the trust and confidence you have in us.”

Tangled, which opened at Marquette University in 2015, began adapting to the pandemic-altered industry landscape even before deciding to relocate. The restaurant has a presence on several mainstream takeout apps and offers online ordering.

In announcing the upcoming move, Luo shared his hope that Marquette students will not only make the trek to visit the new restaurant in person, but also continue to utilize online ordering and delivery services.

In the years since its opening, Tangled has grown beyond its original, highly-customizable menu of broth-based noodle and rice dishes to include a wider variety of authentic, regional cuisine.

The current menu offers Chinese dishes such as Gui Zhou Beef Rice Noodle, Chongqing Beef Noodle and Dan Dan Beef Noodle, as well as several different Japanese ramen bowls, Korean fried chicken and more. Appetizers include spring rolls, soup and a variety of dumplings and potstickers.

At its new location, Tangled will transition to counter-service only. Rather than operating its own dining room, the restaurant will share the 8,000-square-foot food court, 1125 N. 9th St., with a handful of locally-owned restaurants including Coaches and Bento Xpert.

The public-facing food court is located within Eleven25. Formerly the Pabst Brewing Co. bottling house, the structure was transformed into an apartment complex with an emphasis on student housing several years ago.

Tangled currently occupies a storefront at street level, below The Lark on 14th apartments. The restaurant will announce more details regarding the move at a later date. Until then, “we invite you to visit us at our current location and enjoy our signature dishes,” it said.

Tangled – Noodles and more is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.