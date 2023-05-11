The Sugar Maple Hosting Anime-Themed Artistic Anarchy Event

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A collaboration between The Sugar Maple and HYFIN will bring an evening of anime and art to Bay View on May 27.

The event, Artistic Anarchy, will showcase local artists and anime culture, along with entertainment, food and Japanese-inspired beverages — all while raising funds for HYFIN, an urban-alternative channel from Radio Milwaukee.

“By attending the event, attendees will not only be able to enjoy a night of fun and entertainment, but also contribute to a worthy cause,” said a social media post from The Sugar Maple.

Named for an episode of the Japanese anime series “Samurai Champloo,” Artistic Anarchy is set to run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Sugar Maple, 441 E. Lincoln Ave.

Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed as a favorite anime character for an evening of sake-sipping and perusing a featured exhibition of anime-inspired work submitted by local artists. The event will also feature a costume contest with prizes for the winners.

Tarik Moody, the program director for HYFIN, will be on-site throughout the evening, providing an on-theme soundtrack for the event.

To complement the programming, The Sugar Maple will offer a curated selection of sake, cocktails and Japanese beer, as well as food from local vendors.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds from Artistic Anarchy will support HYFIN.

Launched by Radio Milwaukee on Juneteenth (June 19) 2022, HYFIN aims to “connect the culture” by playing a full spectrum of Black music. HYFIN broadcasts on-air at 88.9 FM HD2, online and via the HYFIN mobile app.

Artists who wish to participate in the exhibition can submit proposed artwork through Instagram by direct messaging The Sugar Maple with their name, email address, link to portfolio and proposed work for the show.

The deadline for submission is Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. All materials and mediums are welcome as long as work adheres to the anime theme. The exhibition will be on display from May 27 through June 1.

For updates and more information, visit The Sugar Maple’s Facebook page.

Known for its extensive beer selection, The Sugar Maple has also made a name for itself in recent years through frequent pop-ups events, which often coincide with holidays. In the past year alone, the bar has hosted a Studio Ghibli Halloween celebration, a Wes Anderson-themed event and a quinceañera-inspired anniversary party.