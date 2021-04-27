10 City Affordable Housing Projects Win State Financing
Will create 713 units in eight different neighborhoods. But huge Bay View project loses out.
Ten proposed affordable housing projects for Milwaukee secured critical financing awards Tuesday, but the biggest project of them all was put on hold.
A total of 13 Milwaukee projects representing 959 affordable apartments were submitted for low-income housing tax credits in January. But with 54 projects submitted statewide, there aren’t enough credits available to satisfy the demand.
The winning Milwaukee projects include two projects from KG Development, Five Points Lofts and Riverwest Workforce Apartments & Food Accelerator, as well as projects from other developers in the Harambee, Concordia, Carver Park, Westlawn, Westown and Old North Milwaukee neighborhoods.
But a large Bay View project, the redevelopment of the Filer & Stowell complex at 147 E. Becher St., was put on hold. Bear Development, which is seeking to redevelop the Filer & Stowell complex at 147 E. Becher St., could elect to resubmit the project next year or reconfigure the project.
“If Wisconsin is to thrive, our workforce, our families and our most vulnerable residents require access to safe, affordable housing,” said WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro in a statement. “As these needs continue to evolve, WHEDA is adapting its programs and strengthening critical partnerships with developers, lenders, local housing groups, community leaders and elected officials. Addressing Wisconsin’s longstanding housing gap demands innovation and collaboration.”
The developers, who range from big, for-profit firms to small, non-profit agencies, can utilize the credits to offset, dollar-for-dollar, their tax liability. More often, the credits are sold to large institutions at an approximately 10 percent discount to their stated value. The proceeds from the sale create equity for the projects. In Milwaukee, additional funding sources are often used to provide the necessary equity to advance the projects.
The credit amounts, detailed below, are awarded annually for a 10-year period (six years for the state share of the 4% credit). In exchange, developers agree to set aside the units at below-market rates to qualifying residents for a period of at least 30 years.
Projects in the city were allocated credits for 520 units in 2019 and 317 units in 2020. Totals do not include the market-rate units in each development.
Winning Milwaukee Projects
Five Points Lofts
- Status: Awarded $799,999
- Developer: KG Development – Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp
- Units: 55 (Affordable: 46)
- Type: New Construction
- Credit Request: $799,999
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: 3317 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- Learn More
Bronzeville Scattered Sites
- Status: Awarded $514,587
- Developer: Maures Development Group
- Units: 30 (Affordable: 25)
- Type: Mixed (New Construction – Acquisition/Rehab)
- Credit Request: $514,587
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: Harambee neighborhood
- Learn More
Bethesda Cornerstone Village – Highland
- Status: Awarded $1,009,000
- Developer: Bethesda Lutheran Communities
- Units: 68 (Affordable: 62)
- Type: New Construction – Supportive/Elderly
- Credit Request: $1,009,000
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: 3200 W. Highland Blvd.
- Learn More
Riverwest Workforce Apartments & Food Accelerator
- Status: Awarded $1,373,637
- Developer: KG Development – General Capital Group
- Units: 91 (Affordable: 77)
- Type: New Construction
- Credit Request: $1,373,637
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: 1136-1146 E. North Ave.
- Learn More
Michigan Street Commons
- Status: Awarded $1,753,112
- Developer: Bear Development
- Units: 140 (Affordable: 140)
- Type: New Construction
- Credit Request: $2,015,000
- Program: 4% State & Federal
- Location: W. Michigan St. and N. James Lovell St.
- Learn More
Edison School Apartments
- Status: Awarded $1,067,381
- Developer: Lutheran Social Services – Gorman & Company
- Units: 75 (Affordable: 75)
- Type: Adaptive Reuse/New Construction
- Credit Request: $1,229,875
- Program: 4% State & Federal
- Location: 5372 N. 37th St.
- Learn More
Townhomes at Carver Park
- Status: Awarded $1,012,051
- Developer: Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee
- Units: 122 (Affordable: 102)
- Type: Acquisition/Rehab
- Credit Request: $1,012,051
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: 1901 N. 6th St.
Westlawn Renaissance V
- Status: Awarded $930,677
- Developer: Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee
- Units: 44 (Affordable: 44)
- Type: New Construction – Supportive
- Credit Request: $930,677
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: N. 64th St. and W. Silver Spring Dr.
Westlawn Renaissance VII
- Status: Awarded $2,244,267
- Developer: Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee
- Units: 97 (Affordable: 87)
- Type: New Construction
- Credit Request: $2,685,355
- Program: 4% State & Federal
- Location: N. 64th St. and W. Silver Spring Dr.
MLK Library Apartments
- Status: Awarded $1,964,330
- Developer: General Capital Group – Emem Group
- Units: 93 (Affordable: 93)
- Type: New Construction
- Credit Request: $2,261,316
- Program: 4% State & Federal
- Location: 310 W. Locust St. – Martin Luther King Library
- Learn More
On Hold Or Ineligible Projects
Garden District Apartments
- Status: On Hold
- Developer: AOF/Pacific Affordable Housing Corp.
- Units: 60 (Affordable: 51)
- Type: New Construction
- Credit Request: $1,156,561
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: 4450 S. 27th St.
Century Building – Phase II
- Status: On Hold
- Developer: Crown Court Properties
- Units: 38 (Affordable: 32)
- Type: Adaptive Reuse – Nonprofit Set Aside
- Credit Request: $644,659
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: 808 N. Old World Third St.
- Learn More
Filer & Stowell Machine Shop Lofts
- Status: On Hold
- Developer: Bear Development
- Units: 70 (Affordable: 59)
- Type: Adaptive Reuse
- Credit Request: $1,289,031
- Program: 9% Federal
- Location: 147 E. Becher St.
- Learn More
Filer & Stowell Foundry Lofts
- Status: Ineligible
- Developer: Bear Development
- Units: 78 (Affordable: 66)
- Type: Adaptive Reuse
- Credit Request: $1,308,250
- Program: 4% State & Federal
- Location: 147 E. Becher St.
- Learn More
