The Corliss Transforms Bay View, Harbor District Border
Eight-building complex will be largest of its kind once complete.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
Friday Photos
-
New Bronzeville Hub RisingApr 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
New Buildings Reshape North End of Water StreetMar 28th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South SideMar 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene