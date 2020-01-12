The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Pre-Construction Starting on Ascent
There’s “zero doubt” tallest mass timber building in Western Hemisphere will soon rise.
Jan 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. MKE Listing: Cozy One-Bedroom Condo
This open-concept unit has wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and a private deck.
Jan 8th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
3. What’s It Worth?: Comstock Building Oldest of Its Kind?
1898 Milwaukee St. apartment building may be oldest of its size. For sale: $4.5 million
Jan 10th, 2020 by Michael Horne
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Sadoff Saving Walker’s Point Buildings
Sofi Lofts project includes redevelopment of two old neglected S. 1st St. buildings.
Jan 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Lost Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Sweetest Story
Once among nation’s top 5 candy producers, with 16 companies and the fabled Giant Bar.
Jan 6th, 2020 by Carl Swanson
6. MKE Listing: Luxury Kilbourn Tower Home
Lease this spacious open concept unit. Walls of windows bring natural light throughout.
Jan 4th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
7. Plats and Parcels: Urban Farm Planned for Near West Side
Plus: A trio downtown buildings change hands, including one that contained Trio.
Jan 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Three Classic Houses To Be Restored
Bradley Foundation sold Lion House and two others to Wisconsin Securities Partners.
Jan 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Plenty of Horne: Sign of Times? Lyon St. Laundromat Closes
Laundromats disappearing in redeveloped urban neighborhoods across the country.
Jan 9th, 2020 by Michael Horne
10. Murphy’s Law: Remembering John Pawasarat
UWM researcher had huge impact with his studies.
Jan 7th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Data Shows Republican Voter Roll Purge Targets Democratic Voting Communities
Right-Wing Purge Push Comes as Top Trump Campaign Aide Vows Unprecedented Anti-Voter Effort
Dec 23rd, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. Mad Chicken Grand Opening
Fast Casual Chicken Restaurant opening on North Avenue
Jan 6th, 2020 by Mad Chicken
3. Bradley Tech High School to Kickoff Job-training Program with Rehab of Historic Eagleknit Building
Wangard development project will rehab 91-year-old building into center for STEM-related industries with goal of creating ‘innovation ecosystem’ to reduce city’s racial wealth divide
Jan 7th, 2020 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
5. Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020
Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan
6. Six Finalists Named for The Pfister Hotel’s 12th Artist in Residence
Finalists will showcase work during Milwaukee’s Gallery Night, January 17
Jan 10th, 2020 by The Pfister Hotel
7. Racine Native and National Security Expert Roger Polack to Run for Congress
Civilian Intelligence Official Polack Served Multiple Tours in Afghanistan Shutting Down Terrorist Financing Networks
Jan 8th, 2020 by Roger Polack
8. Crowley Raises Over $53,000 for County Executive Race
Jan 6th, 2020 by State Rep. David Crowley
9. Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee
Jan 2nd, 2020 by Coalition to March on the DNC
10. Milwaukee County Announces Major Reforms in the Register of Deeds Office
Milwaukee County Register of Deeds office expects annual cost savings of $150,000
Jan 6th, 2020 by County Executive Chris Abele
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 5th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 29th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsDec 22nd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee