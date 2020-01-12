Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 12th, 2020 07:00 am
Eyes on Milwaukee: Pre-Construction Starting on Ascent

There’s “zero doubt” tallest mass timber building in Western Hemisphere will soon rise.

Jan 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Cozy One-Bedroom Condo

This open-concept unit has wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and a private deck.

Jan 8th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee

What’s It Worth?: Comstock Building Oldest of Its Kind?

1898 Milwaukee St. apartment building may be oldest of its size. For sale: $4.5 million

Jan 10th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Sadoff Saving Walker’s Point Buildings

Sofi Lofts project includes redevelopment of two old neglected S. 1st St. buildings.

Jan 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Lost Milwaukee: Milwaukee’s Sweetest Story

Once among nation’s top 5 candy producers, with 16 companies and the fabled Giant Bar.

Jan 6th, 2020 by Carl Swanson

MKE Listing: Luxury Kilbourn Tower Home

Lease this spacious open concept unit. Walls of windows bring natural light throughout.

Jan 4th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee

Plats and Parcels: Urban Farm Planned for Near West Side

Plus: A trio downtown buildings change hands, including one that contained Trio.

Jan 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Three Classic Houses To Be Restored

Bradley Foundation sold Lion House and two others to Wisconsin Securities Partners.

Jan 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Sign of Times? Lyon St. Laundromat Closes

Laundromats disappearing in redeveloped urban neighborhoods across the country.

Jan 9th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Murphy’s Law: Remembering John Pawasarat

UWM researcher had huge impact with his studies.

Jan 7th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Data Shows Republican Voter Roll Purge Targets Democratic Voting Communities

Right-Wing Purge Push Comes as Top Trump Campaign Aide Vows Unprecedented Anti-Voter Effort

Dec 23rd, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Mad Chicken Grand Opening

Fast Casual Chicken Restaurant opening on North Avenue

Jan 6th, 2020 by Mad Chicken

Bradley Tech High School to Kickoff Job-training Program with Rehab of Historic Eagleknit Building

Wangard development project will rehab 91-year-old building into center for STEM-related industries with goal of creating ‘innovation ecosystem’ to reduce city’s racial wealth divide

Jan 7th, 2020 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

Gabriel Yeager joins Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU) – Wisconsin Board

Jan 3rd, 2020 by CNU Wisconsin

Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020

Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Six Finalists Named for The Pfister Hotel’s 12th Artist in Residence

Finalists will showcase work during Milwaukee’s Gallery Night, January 17

Jan 10th, 2020 by The Pfister Hotel

Racine Native and National Security Expert Roger Polack to Run for Congress

Civilian Intelligence Official Polack Served Multiple Tours in Afghanistan Shutting Down Terrorist Financing Networks

Jan 8th, 2020 by Roger Polack

Crowley Raises Over $53,000 for County Executive Race

Jan 6th, 2020 by State Rep. David Crowley

Coalition to Protest Trump in Milwaukee

Jan 2nd, 2020 by Coalition to March on the DNC

Milwaukee County Announces Major Reforms in the Register of Deeds Office

Milwaukee County Register of Deeds office expects annual cost savings of $150,000

Jan 6th, 2020 by County Executive Chris Abele

