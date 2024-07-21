The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. RNC Host Says Visitors, Locals Need To Spread Across Downtown
“It’s quieter than I would like it to be,” says host committee COO. MMAC encourages long-term view.
Jul 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Hamburger Mary’s to Close, Relocate
After eight years in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, the restaurant is poised for change.
Jul 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned
New location for Los Tuxtla Mexican Restaurant plans to open in the coming months.
Jul 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Five Ohio Police Officers Shoot, Kill Milwaukee Resident Outside RNC
Individual was in King Park neighborhood, well outside of convention perimeter.
Jul 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. RNC Preview – Day 3, Wednesday July 17
Plus: A recap of day two.
Jul 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Jon Stewart Offers Lame Excuse For Canceling The Daily Show in Milwaukee
Its RNC show broadcast from NYC, with Stewart praising Milwaukee and its mayor.
Jul 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: The Strange Life of John Menard
A lurid legal suit against him is the latest chapter in the retail billionaire’s bizarre life.
Jun 20th, 2013 by Bruce Murphy
8. Bus Ads Will Blast Trump, Promote Biden During Republican Convention
57 MCTS buses will become rolling billboards for Democratic ads during the RNC.
Jul 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
9. Wisconsin Delegates Offer Their Take On Milwaukee, RNC
They love it, well, except for Derrick Van Orden.
Jul 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: National Media Discovers Mayor Johnson
Gaining lots of positive press during RNC, now talking of running for governor.
Jul 16th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. The Hypocrisy of March on RNC was on Full Display in Milwaukee
The event organizers calling for peace and equity called for neither
Jul 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation
6. Truth from President Donald J. Trump
Jul 15th, 2024 by Donald Trump
7. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
8. Statement from Trump Campaign
Jul 13th, 2024 by Donald Trump
9. Pedal-powered art brings fresh sights and sounds to Milwaukee’s RiverWalk
Light Lane becomes summer show-stopper on the RiverWalk at Chase Tower now through mid-August
Jul 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
10. Iconic Menomonee Valley Building Listed for Sale
Historic and highly visible building hits the market, presented by The Barry Company
Jul 15th, 2024 by The Barry Company