The Week’s Greatest Hits

RNC Host Says Visitors, Locals Need To Spread Across Downtown

1. RNC Host Says Visitors, Locals Need To Spread Across Downtown

“It’s quieter than I would like it to be,” says host committee COO. MMAC encourages long-term view.

Jul 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Hamburger Mary’s to Close, Relocate

2. Hamburger Mary’s to Close, Relocate

After eight years in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, the restaurant is poised for change.

Jul 19th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned

3. Burrito Bueno is Closed, New Restaurant Planned

New location for Los Tuxtla Mexican Restaurant plans to open in the coming months.

Jul 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Five Ohio Police Officers Shoot, Kill Milwaukee Resident Outside RNC

4. Five Ohio Police Officers Shoot, Kill Milwaukee Resident Outside RNC

Individual was in King Park neighborhood, well outside of convention perimeter.

Jul 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

RNC Preview – Day 3, Wednesday July 17

5. RNC Preview – Day 3, Wednesday July 17

Plus: A recap of day two.

Jul 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Jon Stewart Offers Lame Excuse For Canceling The Daily Show in Milwaukee

6. Jon Stewart Offers Lame Excuse For Canceling The Daily Show in Milwaukee

Its RNC show broadcast from NYC, with Stewart praising Milwaukee and its mayor.

Jul 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Strange Life of John Menard

7. Murphy’s Law: The Strange Life of John Menard

A lurid legal suit against him is the latest chapter in the retail billionaire’s bizarre life.

Jun 20th, 2013 by Bruce Murphy

Bus Ads Will Blast Trump, Promote Biden During Republican Convention

8. Bus Ads Will Blast Trump, Promote Biden During Republican Convention

57 MCTS buses will become rolling billboards for Democratic ads during the RNC.

Jul 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Wisconsin Delegates Offer Their Take On Milwaukee, RNC

9. Wisconsin Delegates Offer Their Take On Milwaukee, RNC

They love it, well, except for Derrick Van Orden.

Jul 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: National Media Discovers Mayor Johnson

10. Murphy’s Law: National Media Discovers Mayor Johnson

Gaining lots of positive press during RNC, now talking of running for governor.

Jul 16th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson On the Shooting at the Donald Trump Rally

1. Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson On the Shooting at the Donald Trump Rally

 

Jul 13th, 2024 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Statement from the Milwaukee Board of School Directors After July 15, 2024, Special Meeting

2. Statement from the Milwaukee Board of School Directors After July 15, 2024, Special Meeting

 

Jul 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Board of School Directors

U.S. Secret Service Statement on Incident Involving FPOTUS Trump in Butler, PA

3. U.S. Secret Service Statement on Incident Involving FPOTUS Trump in Butler, PA

 

Jul 13th, 2024 by U.S. Secret Service

The Hypocrisy of March on RNC was on Full Display in Milwaukee

4. The Hypocrisy of March on RNC was on Full Display in Milwaukee

The event organizers calling for peace and equity called for neither

Jul 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Governor Evers approves WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive) reconstruction project in Milwaukee County

5. Governor Evers approves WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive) reconstruction project in Milwaukee County

 

Jul 16th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Truth from President Donald J. Trump

6. Truth from President Donald J. Trump

 

Jul 15th, 2024 by Donald Trump

BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

7. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

 

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore

Statement from Trump Campaign

8. Statement from Trump Campaign

 

Jul 13th, 2024 by Donald Trump

Pedal-powered art brings fresh sights and sounds to Milwaukee’s RiverWalk

9. Pedal-powered art brings fresh sights and sounds to Milwaukee’s RiverWalk

Light Lane becomes summer show-stopper on the RiverWalk at Chase Tower now through mid-August

Jul 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Iconic Menomonee Valley Building Listed for Sale

10. Iconic Menomonee Valley Building Listed for Sale

Historic and highly visible building hits the market, presented by The Barry Company

Jul 15th, 2024 by The Barry Company

