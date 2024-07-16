RNC Preview – Day 3, Wednesday July 17
Plus: A recap of day two.
The Trump campaign wanted the message Tuesday to be all about public safety. It got that, though in unexpected ways.
Tuesday’s theme, announced in the week before the Republican National Convention, was “Make America Safe Once Again.” And while the five hours of speeches inside Fiserv Forum centered on that, whether it was touting support for law enforcement or claims about getting rid of fentanyl, it was what happened outside that carried the day locally.
Five Columbus, Ohio police officers in Milwaukee to guard the convention shot and killed a Milwaukee resident with two knive more than a half mile from the downtown security perimeter. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman defended their actions, but also said the city was evaluating its practices involving the thousands of outside officers.
Donald Trump again appeared at the convention, but didn’t speak. Trump arrived around 8 p.m., taking a seat next to running mate J.D. Vance and several others. Spotted with him in the “Make America Great Once Again” booth was Congressman Steve Scalise, a victim in a 2017 politically motivated shooting, as well as Sen. Tom Cotton, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
Safety also included plenty of mentions of Trump’s assassination attempt and universal school choice, though nothing we caught about school shootings.
Vance is expected to speak Wednesday and Trump Thursday. Tuesday’s headliners were Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s former head of housing and a doctor who has a public school named after him in Milwaukee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Trump press secretary turned Arkansas governor, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Lara Trump, the candidate’s daughter-in-law.
Milwaukee finally got some serious love from the stage. “Milwaukee is a world-class city, and Wisconsinites are some of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” said former Trump chief of staff and nonpartisan host committee chair Reince Priebus. Even if it had to come from a Wisconsinite, we’ll take it.
Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde also spoke, touching on public safety and his most frequent topic, his opponent Tammy Baldwin. He also attacked the media.
Wednesday’s theme is Make America Strong Once Again.
Public Facing Events
- 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Official Session #3 – Fiserv Forum – Streamed live on Milwaukee City Channel and many television networks – Speakers are expected to be announced Tuesday morning
- Free Day – Milwaukee Art Museum – The museum is offering free admission to the public during the convention
Private Delegate Events
- 8 a.m. – Multi-State Breakfast & Speaking Program – New Hampshire GOP- Grand Geneva – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – Louisiana Delegation Breakfast – Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – Reagan screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 11 a.m. – RNC Convention Luncheon – AAPC & The DonorBureau – The Edison – Open Press
- 11 a.m. – The Great American Farm Fair – GOP Farm Committee, Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalition and Honorary Chair Glenn Thompson – Machine Farms – Open Press
- 12 p.m. – Delegation Luncheon – Utah Republican Party – Hubbard Prk Lodge – Closed Press
- 12 p.m. – Big Tent Event – Log Cabin Republicans – Discovery World – Closed Press
- 12 p.m. – Brewery Tour and Lunch – Log Cabin Republicans – Lakefront Brewery – Open Press
- 12 p.m. – Reagan screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 12:30 p.m. – The Block Sessions – CryptoRNC at The Blockchain Sessions Featuring Congressman Bryan Steil – Location Undisclosed – Open Press
- 1 p.m. – RNC Grassroots Training – RNC – Baird Center – Closed Press
- 1:30 p.m. – Youth Votefest! – Institute of Politics – Blue Ribbon Hall
- 2 p.m. – Rescue Mission: Saving American Starring President Donald Ju Trump – Citizens United Productions – Miller High Life Theatre
- 2 p.m. – America the Great Tour – Polaris National Security – Red Rock Saloon – Open Press
- 2 p.m. – Marjorie Taylor Greene Book Signing – Winning Team Publishing – Convention Fest – Open Press
- 2 p.m. – A Toast to Tomorrow – American Tomorrow Project – Oak Barrel Public House – Closed Press
- 3 p.m. – American Jewish Committee Diplomatic Reception – American Jewish Committee – Milwaukee Athletic Club – Closed Press
- 3 p.m. – Reagan screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 3:30 p.m. – Welcome to Wisconsin! Young Republican RNC Delegates & Alternates Reception – Young Republican National Federation & Wisconsin Young Republicans – Closed Press
- 4:30 p.m. – Europe Night – European Union – Harley Davidson Museum – Open Press
- 5 p.m. – World Premiere: Theoracracy of Terror: A Documentary on Terror, Oppression & The Rise of Iran’s Radical Regime – Amped – Open Press
- 5 p.m. – Deliver WI – Serbs for Trump – Red, White & Blue – Open Press
- 9 p.m. – Right Wing Revolution – Turning Point Action – The New Fashioned
- 10 p.m. – Kicks and Cocktails – Black Conservative Federation – Oak Barrel Public House
