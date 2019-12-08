The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Lost Milwaukee: The Icehouses of Old Milwaukee
Two were run by breweries on the Milwaukee River. Fragments of them still can be found.
Nov 30th, 2019 by Carl Swanson
2. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn May Cut State GDP By $6 Billion
Loss could have been as high as $19 billion under original plan, study says.
Dec 5th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
3. Taverns: New Bar and Grill for South Side
From Boscobel to big city. Owner opening Money Pit Bar and Grill near 7th and Cleveland.
Dec 3rd, 2019 by Eduardo Garcia
4. City Hall: Trouble at Fire & Police Commission?
Second public resignation and much staff turnover under new executive director.
Dec 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Dining: Bay View Loses Fuji Poke Restaurant
New restaurant — not revealed — will open in Bay View Commons on Kinnickinnic Ave.
Dec 6th, 2019 by Eduardo Garcia
6. Plenty of Horne: Saint John’s Will Expand. Yet Again
Buys nearby property at Farwell and Royall for $2 million.
Dec 5th, 2019 by Michael Horne
7. City Hall: Stunned Council Grills FPC Director
“It all doesn’t add up” two aldermen say, while Hamilton says questions were answered.
Dec 5th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. 5 Milwaukeeans to Be Thankful For
Milwaukee is a better — and far more interesting place — because of these five folks.
Nov 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: The “Little Pink Church” is Back
New version of long-gone church part of Lower East Side senior housing complex.
Dec 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Where Have All The Hunters Gone?
Millennials less likely to hunt. To counter decline state looks to women and children.
Nov 29th, 2019 by Melanie Conklin
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Senator Taylor calls for Barrett to resign over confusion and mismanagement of Fire and Police Commission
Police community relations continue to deteriorate and there is a serious lack of transparency with the FPC and no real dialogue between the board, executive director and the people of Milwaukee.
Dec 5th, 2019 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
2. Deb Andraca Enters Race for 23rd Assembly District, Challenges Republican Jim Ott
“I am running for State Assembly to create a safer, smarter, healthier Wisconsin.”
Dec 4th, 2019 by Deb Andraca
3. Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents “Promoting Employment in the Trades, one-on-one with Rebecca Kleefisch”
Event will be held at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wis. A plated breakfast will be served.
Dec 1st, 2019 by Independent Business Association of Wisconsin
4. Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding Fire and Police Commission Director Griselda Aldrete:
“Under the leadership of Fire and Police Commission Director Griselda Aldrete, the department is undergoing changes to increase accountability and transparency.”
Dec 5th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
5. It’s No Secret, The Dark Room is Open at Saint Kate
Paul Funk, former Hinterland sous-chef and chef at Like Minds, named new Executive Chef
Dec 2nd, 2019 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
6. Wisconsin Triple MVP Bobblehead Puzzle Set Featuring Giannis, Yelich and Rodgers Unveiled
Limited Edition Wisconsin MVP Bobblehead Puzzle Set featuring Wisconsin’s most recent MVPs now available.
Dec 6th, 2019 by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
7. American Family and MB Acquisition, LLC enter a joint venture to revitalize Mandel building in Milwaukee
Building will be renovated and expanded for 400 employees in variety of roles
Dec 5th, 2019 by American Family Insurance
8. Statement on Shooting at Waukesha South High School
“My heart is with the Waukesha community and the students, teachers, and families who are coping with today’s terrifying events.”
Dec 2nd, 2019 by State Rep. Gordon Hintz
9. Patty Doherty Announces Her Run for 13th District Alderwoman
“For the past 12 years, I have worked in the office of the Common Council and for the last 11 years, as Alderman Donovan’s Legislative Assistant.”
Dec 4th, 2019 by Patty Doherty
10. Gov. Evers’ Statement on Shooting at Waukesha South High School
“My heart is with the students, educators, and staff of Waukesha South High School and the entire Waukesha community as they mourn and endure the trauma of today’s shooting.”
Dec 2nd, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
