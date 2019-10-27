The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Okays Admiral’s Wharf Project
11-story, 133-unit apartment building planned for S. Water St. along Milwaukee River.
Oct 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Revised Design for New East Side Homes
Gokhman changes designs for proposed homes in North Point Historic District.
Oct 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: Who Lost the Strauss Brands Deal?
State Sen. Lena Taylor helped kill a deal bringing hundreds of jobs to depressed Century City area.
Oct 24th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
4. Derailed: How Walker and Sykes Killed the Train
With constant support from talk radio, Walker rejected fully funded, $810 million rail project. Part 3 in a series.
Oct 23rd, 2019 by Bridgit Bowden and Shawn Johnson
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Close Slumlord Loophole
Low-price city homes for “owner occupants” who turn them into rental properties creates call for reform.
Oct 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Strauss Deal is Dead
Company pulls plug on $60 million Century City deal after area alderman decides he opposes it.
Oct 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: A New Four-Story, Downtown Mural
Artist Mauricio Ramirez paints “Heart & Sol,” his biggest work yet.
Oct 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Plats and Parcels: New Apartments Near Streetcar Line
Plus: Where does the Strauss deal stand? State office building moving forward.
Oct 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Run for County Executive?
The list is long and could get longer. Handicapping the favorites.
Oct 22nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Barrett Blasts Council On Strauss Deal
They let “malarkey” of disinformation campaign kill meat processing plant deal, he charges.
Oct 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Seeks Investigation into Possible Market Manipulation Regarding Market Bets Timed to Trump’s Comments on Trade War & Other Geopolitical Events
Lawmakers want DOJ, FBI, SEC & CFTC to probe so-called ‘Trump chaos trades’ and protect U.S. financial markets from insider trading
Oct 21st, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
2. Mauricio Ramirez wraps up large-scale mural on Community Advocates, Inc. building in heart of downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood
Community encouraged to help artist paint Tuesday and Wednesday; Ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Thursday
Oct 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
3. Photographer Receives VSCO Voices Grant to Document Garden Homes Community
Community invited to celebration and exhibition of work
Oct 17th, 2019 by Press Release
4. Slaughterhouse Defeated in Milwaukee! Advocacy Groups, Aldermen and Neighbors Shut down the Strauss Brands Slaughterhouse Deal!
“We are incredibly pleased to hear Strauss withdraw its plans for a slaughterhouse in our city.”
Oct 21st, 2019 by Slaughter Free Milwaukee
5. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning
“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”
Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Strauss debacle a reflection of Mayor’s overall fiscal irresponsibility and failure to plan
Statement of Alderman Tony Zielinski October 23, 2019
Oct 23rd, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski
7. Senator Lena Taylor Response on Chris Abele not seeking re-election
“It is flattering to hear people mention my name as a candidate for County Executive; however, I am laser-focused on fighting for the people of the City of Milwaukee.”
Oct 18th, 2019 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
8. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #52 Relating to Climate Change in Wisconsin
“For too long we’ve been ignoring science, and frankly, we can’t afford to do it any longer.”
Oct 17th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Redevelopment Authority amendment of Century City redevelopment plan to allow slaughter houses is terribly misguided
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman October 21, 2019
Oct 21st, 2019 by Ald. Bob Bauman
10. Neighbors make voices heard regarding Strauss meat processing plant
Statement from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey October 18, 2019
Oct 18th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
