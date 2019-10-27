The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Oct 27th, 2019
Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Okays Admiral’s Wharf Project

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commission Okays Admiral’s Wharf Project

11-story, 133-unit apartment building planned for S. Water St. along Milwaukee River.

Oct 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Revised Design for New East Side Homes

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Revised Design for New East Side Homes

Gokhman changes designs for proposed homes in North Point Historic District.

Oct 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Who Lost the Strauss Brands Deal?

3. Murphy’s Law: Who Lost the Strauss Brands Deal?

State Sen. Lena Taylor helped kill a deal bringing hundreds of jobs to depressed Century City area.

Oct 24th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Derailed: How Walker and Sykes Killed the Train

4. Derailed: How Walker and Sykes Killed the Train

With constant support from talk radio, Walker rejected fully funded, $810 million rail project. Part 3 in a series.

Oct 23rd, 2019 by Bridgit Bowden and Shawn Johnson

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Close Slumlord Loophole

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Close Slumlord Loophole

Low-price city homes for “owner occupants” who turn them into rental properties creates call for reform.

Oct 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Strauss Deal is Dead

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Strauss Deal is Dead

Company pulls plug on $60 million Century City deal after area alderman decides he opposes it.

Oct 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: A New Four-Story, Downtown Mural

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: A New Four-Story, Downtown Mural

Artist Mauricio Ramirez paints “Heart & Sol,” his biggest work yet.

Oct 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: New Apartments Near Streetcar Line

8. Plats and Parcels: New Apartments Near Streetcar Line

Plus: Where does the Strauss deal stand? State office building moving forward.

Oct 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Who Will Run for County Executive?

9. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Run for County Executive?

The list is long and could get longer. Handicapping the favorites. 

Oct 22nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Barrett Blasts Council On Strauss Deal

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Barrett Blasts Council On Strauss Deal

They let “malarkey” of disinformation campaign kill meat processing plant deal, he charges.

Oct 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Seeks Investigation into Possible Market Manipulation Regarding Market Bets Timed to Trump’s Comments on Trade War & Other Geopolitical Events

1. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Seeks Investigation into Possible Market Manipulation Regarding Market Bets Timed to Trump’s Comments on Trade War & Other Geopolitical Events

Lawmakers want DOJ, FBI, SEC & CFTC to probe so-called ‘Trump chaos trades’ and protect U.S. financial markets from insider trading

Oct 21st, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Mauricio Ramirez wraps up large-scale mural on Community Advocates, Inc. building in heart of downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood

2. Mauricio Ramirez wraps up large-scale mural on Community Advocates, Inc. building in heart of downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood

Community encouraged to help artist paint Tuesday and Wednesday; Ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Thursday

Oct 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Photographer Receives VSCO Voices Grant to Document Garden Homes Community

3. Photographer Receives VSCO Voices Grant to Document Garden Homes Community

Community invited to celebration and exhibition of work

Oct 17th, 2019 by Press Release

Slaughterhouse Defeated in Milwaukee! Advocacy Groups, Aldermen and Neighbors Shut down the Strauss Brands Slaughterhouse Deal!

4. Slaughterhouse Defeated in Milwaukee! Advocacy Groups, Aldermen and Neighbors Shut down the Strauss Brands Slaughterhouse Deal!

“We are incredibly pleased to hear Strauss withdraw its plans for a slaughterhouse in our city.”

Oct 21st, 2019 by Slaughter Free Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

5. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”

Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Strauss debacle a reflection of Mayor’s overall fiscal irresponsibility and failure to plan

6. Strauss debacle a reflection of Mayor’s overall fiscal irresponsibility and failure to plan

Statement of Alderman Tony Zielinski October 23, 2019

Oct 23rd, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski

Senator Lena Taylor Response on Chris Abele not seeking re-election

7. Senator Lena Taylor Response on Chris Abele not seeking re-election

“It is flattering to hear people mention my name as a candidate for County Executive; however, I am laser-focused on fighting for the people of the City of Milwaukee.”

Oct 18th, 2019 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #52 Relating to Climate Change in Wisconsin

8. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #52 Relating to Climate Change in Wisconsin

“For too long we’ve been ignoring science, and frankly, we can’t afford to do it any longer.”

Oct 17th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Redevelopment Authority amendment of Century City redevelopment plan to allow slaughter houses is terribly misguided

9. Redevelopment Authority amendment of Century City redevelopment plan to allow slaughter houses is terribly misguided

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman October 21, 2019

Oct 21st, 2019 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Neighbors make voices heard regarding Strauss meat processing plant

10. Neighbors make voices heard regarding Strauss meat processing plant

Statement from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey October 18, 2019

Oct 18th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

