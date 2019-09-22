Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 22nd, 2019 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Michigan, Wisconsin Could Face Mining Disaster

1. Michigan, Wisconsin Could Face Mining Disaster

Regulators allowing open pit mine near Lake Michigan that could release catastrophic amount of toxic waste.

Sep 18th, 2019 by Al Gedicks

Friday Photos: Rexnord Will Occupy Downtown Buildings

2. Friday Photos: Rexnord Will Occupy Downtown Buildings

Buildings on W. Michigan St. being renovated for company’s new headquarters.

Sep 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Foxconn Changes Plans In One Day

3. Foxconn Changes Plans In One Day

Announces fancy nine-story dome it will build, then switches to one-story warehouse-like building.

Sep 13th, 2019 by Corri Hess

Eyes on Milwaukee: 12 New Pop-Up MKE Shops Coming

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 12 New Pop-Up MKE Shops Coming

Eager entrepreneurs will bring new business activity to three of city’s commercial corridors.

Sep 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Wangard Plans “Eagleknit” in Walker’s Point

5. Plats and Parcels: Wangard Plans “Eagleknit” in Walker’s Point

Plus: Action-packed week of real estate includes new apartments, downtown HQ and more pizza.

Sep 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

“Moving Milwaukee Forward” Bill Introduced

6. “Moving Milwaukee Forward” Bill Introduced

Goyke, Johnson push bill allowing local voters to approve 1% county sales tax.

Sep 20th, 2019 by Isiah Holmes

Murphy’s Law: Bradley Foundation Works to Kill Food Aid

7. Murphy’s Law: Bradley Foundation Works to Kill Food Aid

And reduce Medicaid. Working with Koch groups, they push Trump to slash safety net.

Sep 17th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays $5 Million More for Ikon Hotel

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays $5 Million More for Ikon Hotel

But only after a debate as to whether a project in the city’s black community is “risky.”

Sep 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Goldmann’s Campaign Canceled, Sign Headed to Cincinnati

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Goldmann’s Campaign Canceled, Sign Headed to Cincinnati

Historic neon sign won’t return to Mitchell Street, instead slated to go to sign museum.

Sep 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Homes Stalled Again

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Homes Stalled Again

Developer might redo designs from scratch due to historic commission’s long list of objections.

Sep 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Supports Introduction of Legislation to Stop Use of Taxpayer Dollars at Trump Properties

1. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Supports Introduction of Legislation to Stop Use of Taxpayer Dollars at Trump Properties

“President Trump is a walking, talking, tweeting conflict of interest and it is wrong for him to line his own pockets with the abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Sep 17th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Shame on Serb Hall for turning their back on decades of American History

2. Shame on Serb Hall for turning their back on decades of American History

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan September 18, 2019

Sep 18th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Public School Workers, Parents, Community Leaders to protest Betsy DeVos appearance at publicly funded private voucher school

3. Public School Workers, Parents, Community Leaders to protest Betsy DeVos appearance at publicly funded private voucher school

“Betsy DeVos is waging war on public education and is working to make drastic cuts to after school programs, arts education, literacy development, community schools, foreign language education, the Special Olympics, and has proposed a $143 billion cut from federal student loans.”

Sep 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Selena Themed Art Festival Set To Take Place This Weekend

4. Selena Themed Art Festival Set To Take Place This Weekend

Fiesta Selena — a two-day community arts festival that honors the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez this weekend.

Sep 13th, 2019 by Scott Spiker

Historic Pabst Mansion holds first-ever outdoor beer fest – Beer Baron’s Bash on Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m

5. Historic Pabst Mansion holds first-ever outdoor beer fest – Beer Baron’s Bash on Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m

Everyone can be a Beer Baron at Captain Pabst’s first-ever outdoor Beer Bash!

Sep 16th, 2019 by Captain Fredrick Pabst Mansion, Inc.

Radio Milwaukee Names Former Artist Manager and DJ Ayisha Jaffer as Afternoon Drive Host / Promotions Coordinator

6. Radio Milwaukee Names Former Artist Manager and DJ Ayisha Jaffer as Afternoon Drive Host / Promotions Coordinator

Beginning today, Jaffer will host the station’s weekday afternoon on-air shift (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.).

Sep 16th, 2019 by Radio Milwaukee

Senator Craig Reacts to Evers’ Statement on Gun Confiscation

7. Senator Craig Reacts to Evers’ Statement on Gun Confiscation

“This is why Wisconsinites will never trust liberals with their Second Amendment Rights.”

Sep 19th, 2019 by State Sen. David Craig

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Warns That Pharmaceutical Mergers May Increase Drug Prices and Reduce Patient Access to Essential Medications

8. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Warns That Pharmaceutical Mergers May Increase Drug Prices and Reduce Patient Access to Essential Medications

“The past several years have seen a steady increase in mergers and acquisitions across our economy, and the pharmaceutical sector is no exception.”

Sep 17th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

State Representative Jonathan Brostoff Endorses Marina for Alderwoman!

9. State Representative Jonathan Brostoff Endorses Marina for Alderwoman!

“The support of State Representative Brostoff adds to the growing momentum in our campaign.”

Sep 16th, 2019 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic

Passport Day in the USA at the Milwaukee County Clerk’s Office

10. Passport Day in the USA at the Milwaukee County Clerk’s Office

“If you’re planning a trip to a destination where a passport is required, apply for your passport and
take advantage of our free photo offer on Wednesday, September 18″

Sep 13th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Clerk

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us