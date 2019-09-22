The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Michigan, Wisconsin Could Face Mining Disaster
Regulators allowing open pit mine near Lake Michigan that could release catastrophic amount of toxic waste.
Sep 18th, 2019 by Al Gedicks
2. Friday Photos: Rexnord Will Occupy Downtown Buildings
Buildings on W. Michigan St. being renovated for company’s new headquarters.
Sep 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Foxconn Changes Plans In One Day
Announces fancy nine-story dome it will build, then switches to one-story warehouse-like building.
Sep 13th, 2019 by Corri Hess
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 12 New Pop-Up MKE Shops Coming
Eager entrepreneurs will bring new business activity to three of city’s commercial corridors.
Sep 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: Wangard Plans “Eagleknit” in Walker’s Point
Plus: Action-packed week of real estate includes new apartments, downtown HQ and more pizza.
Sep 15th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. “Moving Milwaukee Forward” Bill Introduced
Goyke, Johnson push bill allowing local voters to approve 1% county sales tax.
Sep 20th, 2019 by Isiah Holmes
7. Murphy’s Law: Bradley Foundation Works to Kill Food Aid
And reduce Medicaid. Working with Koch groups, they push Trump to slash safety net.
Sep 17th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays $5 Million More for Ikon Hotel
But only after a debate as to whether a project in the city’s black community is “risky.”
Sep 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Goldmann’s Campaign Canceled, Sign Headed to Cincinnati
Historic neon sign won’t return to Mitchell Street, instead slated to go to sign museum.
Sep 20th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: New East Side Homes Stalled Again
Developer might redo designs from scratch due to historic commission’s long list of objections.
Sep 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Supports Introduction of Legislation to Stop Use of Taxpayer Dollars at Trump Properties
“President Trump is a walking, talking, tweeting conflict of interest and it is wrong for him to line his own pockets with the abuse of taxpayer dollars.”
Sep 17th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
2. Shame on Serb Hall for turning their back on decades of American History
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan September 18, 2019
Sep 18th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
3. Public School Workers, Parents, Community Leaders to protest Betsy DeVos appearance at publicly funded private voucher school
“Betsy DeVos is waging war on public education and is working to make drastic cuts to after school programs, arts education, literacy development, community schools, foreign language education, the Special Olympics, and has proposed a $143 billion cut from federal student loans.”
Sep 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association
4. Selena Themed Art Festival Set To Take Place This Weekend
Fiesta Selena — a two-day community arts festival that honors the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez this weekend.
Sep 13th, 2019 by Scott Spiker
5. Historic Pabst Mansion holds first-ever outdoor beer fest – Beer Baron’s Bash on Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m
Everyone can be a Beer Baron at Captain Pabst’s first-ever outdoor Beer Bash!
Sep 16th, 2019 by Captain Fredrick Pabst Mansion, Inc.
6. Radio Milwaukee Names Former Artist Manager and DJ Ayisha Jaffer as Afternoon Drive Host / Promotions Coordinator
Beginning today, Jaffer will host the station’s weekday afternoon on-air shift (2 p.m. – 6 p.m.).
Sep 16th, 2019 by Radio Milwaukee
7. Senator Craig Reacts to Evers’ Statement on Gun Confiscation
“This is why Wisconsinites will never trust liberals with their Second Amendment Rights.”
Sep 19th, 2019 by State Sen. David Craig
8. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Warns That Pharmaceutical Mergers May Increase Drug Prices and Reduce Patient Access to Essential Medications
“The past several years have seen a steady increase in mergers and acquisitions across our economy, and the pharmaceutical sector is no exception.”
Sep 17th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
9. State Representative Jonathan Brostoff Endorses Marina for Alderwoman!
“The support of State Representative Brostoff adds to the growing momentum in our campaign.”
Sep 16th, 2019 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic
10. Passport Day in the USA at the Milwaukee County Clerk’s Office
“If you’re planning a trip to a destination where a passport is required, apply for your passport and
take advantage of our free photo offer on Wednesday, September 18″
Sep 13th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Clerk
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 15th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 8th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 1st, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee