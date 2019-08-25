The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Gift from Electric Customers

Why are state customers paying $117 million — or more — for unneeded power upgrades?

Aug 22nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

2. Plats and Parcels: Timber Tower Grows Taller

Plus: Convention center expansion advances, MSO moves 631-ton wall, Brewers invest in The Avenue

Aug 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

3. The Educator: Can St. Francis Schools Survive?

Small southern suburb faces enrollment decline that will make that very difficult.

Aug 21st, 2019 by Terry Falk

4. Murphy’s Law: Flip-Flop on Mine Threatens State Waters

Why the sudden change to approve copper-zinc mine? Will it pollute Lake Michigan?

Aug 20th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

5. Bar Exam: There’s Only One Liquid Johnny’s

Classic Milwaukee. Same name since 1981. Wear your cat shirt and get free draft beer.

Aug 21st, 2019 by Michael Horne

6. Airport Requests $25.5 Million for Upgrade

Expanded international terminal could draw more flights, passengers.

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Corri Hess

7. Friday Photos: Drury Hotel Opens Next Month

Nearly vacant office building will re-open as hotel on busy downtown intersection.

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

8. MKE Listing: Brady Street Duplex Plus Storefront

This mixed-use, three-unit property generates over $5,000 of income each month when fully leased.

Aug 20th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

9. Back in the News: Penzeys Uses Facebook to Attack Trump

Local company one of leading political spenders on Facebook, analysis shows.

Aug 21st, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

10. Urban Ideas: Will Factory-Made Affordable Housing Succeed?

A Chicago company could lead the way in constructing affordable apartments.

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

1. Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act

With Nationalism on the Rise GOP Threatens Students Protesting Hate Speech on Campuses With Suspensions, Expulsion and Lawsuits

Aug 13th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

2. Superior the latest Wisconsin city to take action to ban conversion therapy

Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson August 23, 2019

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson

3. Streetcar expansion plans irresponsible in light of Mayor Barrett’s proposed 2020 budget

Statement of Alderman Tony Zielinski August 16, 2019

Aug 16th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski

4. Brett Blomme Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Milwaukee Attorney and LGBTQ+ Activist to challenge Governor Walker Appointee

Aug 20th, 2019 by Brett Blomme

5. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Announces New Executive Director

National award-winning social advocate Craig Wiroll begins new role August 15.

Aug 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

6. Disrupt Milwaukee – Being Human Centric in the Era of Digital Transformation

Announcing Disrupt Milwaukee 3.0 speakers

Aug 20th, 2019 by Disrupt Milwaukee

7. Milwaukee’s “First Oktoberfest” Set for Aug. 23-24 at Kegel’s Inn

“German Showcase Showdown” to crown best locally brewed German-style beers set for Saturday

Aug 15th, 2019 by Kegel’s Inn

8. WisDOT awarded federal grant for new passenger train cars

WisDOT plans to add the equipment to the Midwest Rail equipment pool

Aug 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

9. Weekend overnight maintenance work to occur along I-94 in Waukesha County

This work is weather dependent and is subject to change.

Aug 21st, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

10. Alderman Rainey talks up Hip-Hop Week MKE on popular radio show

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time on The Breakfast Club and was proud to give a boost to Hip-Hop Week on such a powerful morning show.”

Aug 16th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

