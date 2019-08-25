The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Gift from Electric Customers
Why are state customers paying $117 million — or more — for unneeded power upgrades?
Aug 22nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
2. Plats and Parcels: Timber Tower Grows Taller
Plus: Convention center expansion advances, MSO moves 631-ton wall, Brewers invest in The Avenue
Aug 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. The Educator: Can St. Francis Schools Survive?
Small southern suburb faces enrollment decline that will make that very difficult.
Aug 21st, 2019 by Terry Falk
4. Murphy’s Law: Flip-Flop on Mine Threatens State Waters
Why the sudden change to approve copper-zinc mine? Will it pollute Lake Michigan?
Aug 20th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
5. Bar Exam: There’s Only One Liquid Johnny’s
Classic Milwaukee. Same name since 1981. Wear your cat shirt and get free draft beer.
Aug 21st, 2019 by Michael Horne
6. Airport Requests $25.5 Million for Upgrade
Expanded international terminal could draw more flights, passengers.
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Corri Hess
7. Friday Photos: Drury Hotel Opens Next Month
Nearly vacant office building will re-open as hotel on busy downtown intersection.
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE Listing: Brady Street Duplex Plus Storefront
This mixed-use, three-unit property generates over $5,000 of income each month when fully leased.
Aug 20th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
9. Back in the News: Penzeys Uses Facebook to Attack Trump
Local company one of leading political spenders on Facebook, analysis shows.
Aug 21st, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
10. Urban Ideas: Will Factory-Made Affordable Housing Succeed?
A Chicago company could lead the way in constructing affordable apartments.
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Republican State Legislators Offer White Nationalism Protection Act
With Nationalism on the Rise GOP Threatens Students Protesting Hate Speech on Campuses With Suspensions, Expulsion and Lawsuits
Aug 13th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. Superior the latest Wisconsin city to take action to ban conversion therapy
Statement of Alderman Cavalier Johnson August 23, 2019
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson
3. Streetcar expansion plans irresponsible in light of Mayor Barrett’s proposed 2020 budget
Statement of Alderman Tony Zielinski August 16, 2019
Aug 16th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski
4. Brett Blomme Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court
Milwaukee Attorney and LGBTQ+ Activist to challenge Governor Walker Appointee
Aug 20th, 2019 by Brett Blomme
5. Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Announces New Executive Director
National award-winning social advocate Craig Wiroll begins new role August 15.
Aug 15th, 2019 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
6. Disrupt Milwaukee – Being Human Centric in the Era of Digital Transformation
Announcing Disrupt Milwaukee 3.0 speakers
Aug 20th, 2019 by Disrupt Milwaukee
7. Milwaukee’s “First Oktoberfest” Set for Aug. 23-24 at Kegel’s Inn
“German Showcase Showdown” to crown best locally brewed German-style beers set for Saturday
Aug 15th, 2019 by Kegel’s Inn
8. WisDOT awarded federal grant for new passenger train cars
WisDOT plans to add the equipment to the Midwest Rail equipment pool
Aug 23rd, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
9. Weekend overnight maintenance work to occur along I-94 in Waukesha County
This work is weather dependent and is subject to change.
Aug 21st, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
10. Alderman Rainey talks up Hip-Hop Week MKE on popular radio show
“I thoroughly enjoyed my time on The Breakfast Club and was proud to give a boost to Hip-Hop Week on such a powerful morning show.”
Aug 16th, 2019 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 18th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 11th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 4th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee