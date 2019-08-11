The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Vandal Places White Supremacy Stickers in Downtown Pedestrian Tunnel
High-rise construction site unwittingly becomes advertisement for white power.
Aug 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. In Public: Homeless Tent City Is a Democracy
It’s actually several communities, and all are civil, orderly and well-run.
Aug 2nd, 2019 by Tom Bamberger
3. Moon to Rise Over Third Ward
Large public art installation will transform Catalano Square this weekend.
Aug 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Public Shocked by ‘For Sale’ Signs in County Parks
Parks group uses “For Sale” signs to raise awareness and support for parks funding.
Aug 6th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
5. Foxconn Jobs Not Worth The Cost
New analysis shows the cost to taxpayers per job outweighs the return.
Aug 6th, 2019 by Melanie Conklin
6. City Hall: Milwaukee Losing As Summerfest Safety Costs Grow Quickly
Long-term lease agreement means the city has eaten $4 million in costs since 2011.
Aug 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Op Ed: Tent City A Result of Public Policy
Tent City residents need resources not currently available to them, not destruction of their camp.
Aug 6th, 2019 by Joseph Volk
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Symphony Prepares for Tuesday’s Wall Move
625-ton wall will be moved 35 feet to facilitate $89 million music hall project.
Aug 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. The Geographic Disparities of Free School Lunch
Students eligible for free and low-cost school lunch: 57% urban, 42% rural, 40% town, and 24% in suburban school districts.
Aug 4th, 2019 by Sarah Kemp
10. Art Scene: Wauwatosa Embraces Art
City picks winning artists to create colorful murals.
Aug 5th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik
Press Releases
1. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Unveils New Hotel Tower
Expansion to 500 rooms makes hotel the second-largest in downtown Milwaukee
Aug 8th, 2019 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
2. Preserve Our Parks Posts “For Sale” Signs at Milwaukee County Parks
Signs Call Attention to Parks Neglect, Threatened Shut-Down of Parks Facilities
Aug 5th, 2019 by Preserve Our Parks
3. Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 3 – 10, 2019
News release from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs
Nov 5th, 2018 by Ald. Milele Coggs
4. World-Renowned Muralist Painting High Rise in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward
Wallpapered City and the Third Ward BID welcome German artist Case Maclaim
Aug 7th, 2019 by Wallpapered City LLC
5. Midwest Express Signs Agreement with Elite Airways to Provide Initial Service From Milwaukee
Midwest Express preparing to launch initial flights by end of year
Aug 6th, 2019 by Midwest Express Airlines
6. Statement from Spin Scooters about City of Milwaukee Press Conference
We are incredibly surprised and disappointed this decision was made by the Department of Public Works.
Aug 2nd, 2019 by Spin
7. Irgens Poised for Growth with Expansion of Executive Team
Key team members promoted and new team members added
Aug 6th, 2019 by Irgens
8. Businessman & Kenosha Native Josh Pade Announces Campaign for Congress in WI-01
Pade brings deep business experience & an outsider perspective to campaign. Family ties to district date back to the 1830’s; grandmother worked as a Rosie the Riveter. Pade pledges to refuse corporate PAC money
Aug 7th, 2019 by Josh Pade
9. Former Marquette Final Four player, Joe Chapman, joins Neighborhood House of Milwaukee
Chapman will run agency’s Teen Program
Feb 19th, 2019 by Neighborhood House of Milwaukee
10. JoAnne Sabir Appointed to Wisconsin Center District Board
Sabir’s appointment was made by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
Aug 2nd, 2019 by Wisconsin Center District
