The Week’s Greatest Hits

Eyes on Milwaukee: Vandal Places White Supremacy Stickers in Downtown Pedestrian Tunnel

High-rise construction site unwittingly becomes advertisement for white power.

Aug 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

In Public: Homeless Tent City Is a Democracy

It’s actually several communities, and all are civil, orderly and well-run.

Aug 2nd, 2019 by Tom Bamberger

Moon to Rise Over Third Ward

Large public art installation will transform Catalano Square this weekend.

Aug 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Public Shocked by ‘For Sale’ Signs in County Parks

Parks group uses “For Sale” signs to raise awareness and support for parks funding.

Aug 6th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Foxconn Jobs Not Worth The Cost

New analysis shows the cost to taxpayers per job outweighs the return.

Aug 6th, 2019 by Melanie Conklin

City Hall: Milwaukee Losing As Summerfest Safety Costs Grow Quickly

Long-term lease agreement means the city has eaten $4 million in costs since 2011.

Aug 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Tent City A Result of Public Policy

Tent City residents need resources not currently available to them, not destruction of their camp.

Aug 6th, 2019 by Joseph Volk

Eyes on Milwaukee: Symphony Prepares for Tuesday’s Wall Move

625-ton wall will be moved 35 feet to facilitate $89 million music hall project.

Aug 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

The Geographic Disparities of Free School Lunch

Students eligible for free and low-cost school lunch: 57% urban, 42% rural, 40% town, and 24% in suburban school districts.

Aug 4th, 2019 by Sarah Kemp

Art Scene: Wauwatosa Embraces Art

City picks winning artists to create colorful murals.

Aug 5th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Unveils New Hotel Tower

Expansion to 500 rooms makes hotel the second-largest in downtown Milwaukee

Aug 8th, 2019 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Preserve Our Parks Posts “For Sale” Signs at Milwaukee County Parks

Signs Call Attention to Parks Neglect, Threatened Shut-Down of Parks Facilities

Aug 5th, 2019 by Preserve Our Parks

Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 3 – 10, 2019

News release from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs

Nov 5th, 2018 by Ald. Milele Coggs

World-Renowned Muralist Painting High Rise in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

Wallpapered City and the Third Ward BID welcome German artist Case Maclaim

Aug 7th, 2019 by Wallpapered City LLC

Midwest Express Signs Agreement with Elite Airways to Provide Initial Service From Milwaukee

Midwest Express preparing to launch initial flights by end of year

Aug 6th, 2019 by Midwest Express Airlines

Statement from Spin Scooters about City of Milwaukee Press Conference

We are incredibly surprised and disappointed this decision was made by the Department of Public Works.

Aug 2nd, 2019 by Spin

Irgens Poised for Growth with Expansion of Executive Team

Key team members promoted and new team members added

Aug 6th, 2019 by Irgens

Businessman & Kenosha Native Josh Pade Announces Campaign for Congress in WI-01

Pade brings deep business experience & an outsider perspective to campaign. Family ties to district date back to the 1830’s; grandmother worked as a Rosie the Riveter. Pade pledges to refuse corporate PAC money

Aug 7th, 2019 by Josh Pade

Former Marquette Final Four player, Joe Chapman, joins Neighborhood House of Milwaukee

Chapman will run agency’s Teen Program

Feb 19th, 2019 by Neighborhood House of Milwaukee

JoAnne Sabir Appointed to Wisconsin Center District Board

Sabir’s appointment was made by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Aug 2nd, 2019 by Wisconsin Center District

