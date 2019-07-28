Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 28th, 2019 08:00 am
Urban Reads: Houston’s Massive Mistake

1. Urban Reads: Houston’s Massive Mistake

All the city news you can use.

Jul 20th, 2019 by Jeff Wood

Murphy’s Law: The New Paul Ryan

2. Murphy’s Law: The New Paul Ryan

That’s how admirers view Rep. Mike Gallagher. Can Democrat Amanda Stuck beat him?

Jul 23rd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Journal Sentinel Making Historic Move

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Journal Sentinel Making Historic Move

Newspaper selling its home of 95 years, moving to leased space in 330 Kilbourn complex.

Jul 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Athletic Club’s General Contractor Fired

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Athletic Club’s General Contractor Fired

Developers dump Chicago firm leading Milwaukee Athletic Club redevelopment.

Jul 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: The Game is Rigged in Wisconsin

5. Op Ed: The Game is Rigged in Wisconsin

We wouldn’t tolerate a rigged football game. Why allow a rigged democracy?

Jul 21st, 2019 by Spencer Black

Bar Exam: Elwood’s Is Downtown and Very Urbane

6. Bar Exam: Elwood’s Is Downtown and Very Urbane

Old Rosie’s on Water transformed, with clean-lined urbanity, a new deck and craft beers.

Jul 24th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Transportation: No Streetcar Expansion in Time for DNC

7. Transportation: No Streetcar Expansion in Time for DNC

Proposal held again. Marcoux, Hamilton fight over future of streetcar.

Jul 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Komatsu Has New Renderings of Project

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Komatsu Has New Renderings of Project

The latest look at what’s billed as America’s largest urban manufacturing project.

Jul 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Underway on Louis Bass Apartments

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Underway on Louis Bass Apartments

Apartment complex will merge old with new in Walker’s Point.

Jul 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Bucks Vetting Bids For New Hotels

10. Plats and Parcels: Bucks Vetting Bids For New Hotels

Plus: Foxconn plans another building and Northridge battle cleared for court challenge

Jul 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Announces 2019-20 Dancer Roster

1. Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Announces 2019-20 Dancer Roster

New Artists complete the Company for the 50th anniversary season

Jul 22nd, 2019 by Milwaukee Ballet

The Florentine Opera Company Celebrates a Final Bow, Interim Chorus Master and Vocal Coach

2. The Florentine Opera Company Celebrates a Final Bow, Interim Chorus Master and Vocal Coach

The Florentine Opera Company is excited to announce Dr. Benjamin Rivera, as Interim Chorus Master.

Jul 24th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company

Non-Comm Radio Vet Dori Zori Named Assistant Program Director At 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9)

3. Non-Comm Radio Vet Dori Zori Named Assistant Program Director At 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9)

Zori Will Also Continue to Host 88Nine’s Weekday Morning Show

Jul 22nd, 2019 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Sensenbrenner Statement on Mueller Testimony: Case Closed

4. Sensenbrenner Statement on Mueller Testimony: Case Closed

“This case is closed.”

Jul 24th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

Gov. Evers Announces $1 Million TEA Grant for Fitchburg, Supporting Promega Expansion and Creating 200 New Jobs

5. Gov. Evers Announces $1 Million TEA Grant for Fitchburg, Supporting Promega Expansion and Creating 200 New Jobs

“The TEA program is designed to support economic development.”

Jul 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding streetcar expansion

6. Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding streetcar expansion

“Today’s decision makes it far more difficult for those benefits to ever fully reach the residents of Bronzeville, Walker’s Point and all of our other great neighborhoods.”

Jul 23rd, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Marquette names next chief information officer

7. Marquette names next chief information officer

Laurie Panella was formerly CIO for Milwaukee County

Jul 23rd, 2019 by Marquette University

Norbertine Release of Credibly Accused Priest Sex Offenders Raises More Questions than Answers

8. Norbertine Release of Credibly Accused Priest Sex Offenders Raises More Questions than Answers

The release from the Norbertines includes the names of 22 priests that church officials, including the current Abbot and several former Abbots of the religious order, knew had sexually assaulted children in the Green Bay diocese.

Jul 19th, 2019 by Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests

2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced

9. 2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced

Audience members are invited to bring a picnic or enjoy one of the onsite food vendors.

Apr 29th, 2019 by COA Youth & Family Centers

Artists Hold Fundraiser to benefit RAICES

10. Artists Hold Fundraiser to benefit RAICES

If you want to help alleviate the suffering, please, attend this fundraiser or participate in the online auction.

Jul 20th, 2019 by Press Release

