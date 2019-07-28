The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Urban Reads: Houston’s Massive Mistake
Jul 20th, 2019 by Jeff Wood
2. Murphy’s Law: The New Paul Ryan
That’s how admirers view Rep. Mike Gallagher. Can Democrat Amanda Stuck beat him?
Jul 23rd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Journal Sentinel Making Historic Move
Newspaper selling its home of 95 years, moving to leased space in 330 Kilbourn complex.
Jul 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Athletic Club’s General Contractor Fired
Developers dump Chicago firm leading Milwaukee Athletic Club redevelopment.
Jul 25th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Op Ed: The Game is Rigged in Wisconsin
We wouldn’t tolerate a rigged football game. Why allow a rigged democracy?
Jul 21st, 2019 by Spencer Black
6. Bar Exam: Elwood’s Is Downtown and Very Urbane
Old Rosie’s on Water transformed, with clean-lined urbanity, a new deck and craft beers.
Jul 24th, 2019 by Michael Horne
7. Transportation: No Streetcar Expansion in Time for DNC
Proposal held again. Marcoux, Hamilton fight over future of streetcar.
Jul 23rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Komatsu Has New Renderings of Project
The latest look at what’s billed as America’s largest urban manufacturing project.
Jul 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Underway on Louis Bass Apartments
Apartment complex will merge old with new in Walker’s Point.
Jul 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: Bucks Vetting Bids For New Hotels
Plus: Foxconn plans another building and Northridge battle cleared for court challenge
Jul 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Announces 2019-20 Dancer Roster
New Artists complete the Company for the 50th anniversary season
Jul 22nd, 2019 by Milwaukee Ballet
2. The Florentine Opera Company Celebrates a Final Bow, Interim Chorus Master and Vocal Coach
The Florentine Opera Company is excited to announce Dr. Benjamin Rivera, as Interim Chorus Master.
Jul 24th, 2019 by Florentine Opera Company
3. Non-Comm Radio Vet Dori Zori Named Assistant Program Director At 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9)
Zori Will Also Continue to Host 88Nine’s Weekday Morning Show
Jul 22nd, 2019 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
4. Sensenbrenner Statement on Mueller Testimony: Case Closed
“This case is closed.”
Jul 24th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
5. Gov. Evers Announces $1 Million TEA Grant for Fitchburg, Supporting Promega Expansion and Creating 200 New Jobs
“The TEA program is designed to support economic development.”
Jul 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding streetcar expansion
“Today’s decision makes it far more difficult for those benefits to ever fully reach the residents of Bronzeville, Walker’s Point and all of our other great neighborhoods.”
Jul 23rd, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
7. Marquette names next chief information officer
Laurie Panella was formerly CIO for Milwaukee County
Jul 23rd, 2019 by Marquette University
8. Norbertine Release of Credibly Accused Priest Sex Offenders Raises More Questions than Answers
The release from the Norbertines includes the names of 22 priests that church officials, including the current Abbot and several former Abbots of the religious order, knew had sexually assaulted children in the Green Bay diocese.
Jul 19th, 2019 by Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests
9. 2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced
Audience members are invited to bring a picnic or enjoy one of the onsite food vendors.
Apr 29th, 2019 by COA Youth & Family Centers
10. Artists Hold Fundraiser to benefit RAICES
If you want to help alleviate the suffering, please, attend this fundraiser or participate in the online auction.
Jul 20th, 2019 by Press Release
