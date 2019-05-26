Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 26th, 2019 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Maurer’s Urban Market Opens

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Maurer’s Urban Market Opens

New downtown grocery store opens at street level of 7Seventy7 apartment tower.

May 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Bay View Doughnut Shop Gets Delayed

2. Bay View Doughnut Shop Gets Delayed

Sweet Rings planned shop, hired contractor with long list of court cases, money owed.

May 23rd, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Townhouse

3. MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Townhouse

Three bedroom home features open concept living, a marble fireplace and an extra-large Master Bedroom.

May 20th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

Great Lakes Echo: Extreme Changes Forecast for Great Lakes

4. Great Lakes Echo: Extreme Changes Forecast for Great Lakes

Report shows Canada warming twice as fast as the world, driving Great Lakes water level, weather swings.

May 21st, 2019 by Cassidy Hough

Transportation: Council Holds Streetcar Extension

5. Transportation: Council Holds Streetcar Extension

Streetcar proponents become opponents, push for longer extension to Walker’s Point.

May 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

What’s It Worth?: Lion House the Finest Pre-Civil War Home

6. What’s It Worth?: Lion House the Finest Pre-Civil War Home

Yet the Bradley Foundation is leaving the historic home, which could fetch a big price.

May 22nd, 2019 by Michael Horne

High Tolerance: How State’s Drinking Culture Developed

7. High Tolerance: How State’s Drinking Culture Developed

Average Wisconsinite has 634 drinks per year, 150 more than the national average.

May 19th, 2019 by Laurel White

Eyes on Milwaukee: 2019 Mayor’s Design Awards Recipients

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: 2019 Mayor’s Design Awards Recipients

Here are winners of annual awards for the best in Milwaukee design.

May 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: KinetiK on KK

9. Friday Photos: KinetiK on KK

A gateway building to Bay View begins to rise.

May 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Plays Politics for Trump?

10. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Plays Politics for Trump?

Both Trump and its CEO need Foxconn to look successful for the 2020 election.

May 23rd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Foxconn Package Returns $18 in Economic Impact for Every $1 in State Incentive

1. Foxconn Package Returns $18 in Economic Impact for Every $1 in State Incentive

The analysis is based on the state’s tax credit agreement executed with Foxconn on November 10, 2017.

Mar 23rd, 2018 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Patricia Torres Najera announces candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th District

2. Patricia Torres Najera announces candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th District

My number one priority is to have safe neighborhoods where family and individuals can live, work, and play.

May 24th, 2019 by Patricia Torres Najera

Oconomowoc student awarded Fulbright

3. Oconomowoc student awarded Fulbright

Fulbright winner MiKayla Galloway among Mount Mary’s 270 graduates

May 18th, 2019 by Mount Mary University

Republican Leaders Vow to Obstruct State Budget, Then Complain About Lack of Negotiations

4. Republican Leaders Vow to Obstruct State Budget, Then Complain About Lack of Negotiations

‘These Guys Need to Get Their Stories Straight’

May 21st, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

The time EJ, Shaq and Sir Charles hung out in Enderis Park

5. The time EJ, Shaq and Sir Charles hung out in Enderis Park

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy May 17, 2019

May 17th, 2019 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Attorney Frank Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity

6. Attorney Frank Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity

The celebration of Frank’s induction took place on Saturday, May 18th at the Pfister Hotel.

May 20th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

More streetcar amenities or fixed streets and better services?

7. More streetcar amenities or fixed streets and better services?

Council committee will take up streetcar expansion at Tuesday hearing

May 20th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski

Outdoor Estate Sale at the Historic Pabst Mansion

8. Outdoor Estate Sale at the Historic Pabst Mansion

Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. First-ever Outdoor Estate Sale includes cookout featuring Crafty Cow MKE

May 20th, 2019 by Captain Fredrick Pabst Mansion, Inc.

The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 hosts first annual Frühling Fest

9. The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 hosts first annual Frühling Fest

Eight-block neighborhood celebrates completion with Frühling Fest on May 25th

May 24th, 2019 by The Brewery District, Neighborhood Improvement District #1

Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

10. Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

“I’m ready to put my experience to work for my fellow residents of the City of Milwaukee.”

May 21st, 2019 by Tearman Spencer

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us