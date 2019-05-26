The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Maurer’s Urban Market Opens
New downtown grocery store opens at street level of 7Seventy7 apartment tower.
May 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Bay View Doughnut Shop Gets Delayed
Sweet Rings planned shop, hired contractor with long list of court cases, money owed.
May 23rd, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
3. MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Townhouse
Three bedroom home features open concept living, a marble fireplace and an extra-large Master Bedroom.
May 20th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
4. Great Lakes Echo: Extreme Changes Forecast for Great Lakes
Report shows Canada warming twice as fast as the world, driving Great Lakes water level, weather swings.
May 21st, 2019 by Cassidy Hough
5. Transportation: Council Holds Streetcar Extension
Streetcar proponents become opponents, push for longer extension to Walker’s Point.
May 21st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. What’s It Worth?: Lion House the Finest Pre-Civil War Home
Yet the Bradley Foundation is leaving the historic home, which could fetch a big price.
May 22nd, 2019 by Michael Horne
7. High Tolerance: How State’s Drinking Culture Developed
Average Wisconsinite has 634 drinks per year, 150 more than the national average.
May 19th, 2019 by Laurel White
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: 2019 Mayor’s Design Awards Recipients
Here are winners of annual awards for the best in Milwaukee design.
May 22nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: KinetiK on KK
A gateway building to Bay View begins to rise.
May 24th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Plays Politics for Trump?
Both Trump and its CEO need Foxconn to look successful for the 2020 election.
May 23rd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Foxconn Package Returns $18 in Economic Impact for Every $1 in State Incentive
The analysis is based on the state’s tax credit agreement executed with Foxconn on November 10, 2017.
Mar 23rd, 2018 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
2. Patricia Torres Najera announces candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th District
My number one priority is to have safe neighborhoods where family and individuals can live, work, and play.
May 24th, 2019 by Patricia Torres Najera
3. Oconomowoc student awarded Fulbright
Fulbright winner MiKayla Galloway among Mount Mary’s 270 graduates
May 18th, 2019 by Mount Mary University
4. Republican Leaders Vow to Obstruct State Budget, Then Complain About Lack of Negotiations
‘These Guys Need to Get Their Stories Straight’
May 21st, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
5. The time EJ, Shaq and Sir Charles hung out in Enderis Park
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy May 17, 2019
May 17th, 2019 by Ald. Michael Murphy
6. Attorney Frank Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity
The celebration of Frank’s induction took place on Saturday, May 18th at the Pfister Hotel.
May 20th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
7. More streetcar amenities or fixed streets and better services?
Council committee will take up streetcar expansion at Tuesday hearing
May 20th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski
8. Outdoor Estate Sale at the Historic Pabst Mansion
Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. First-ever Outdoor Estate Sale includes cookout featuring Crafty Cow MKE
May 20th, 2019 by Captain Fredrick Pabst Mansion, Inc.
9. The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District #1 hosts first annual Frühling Fest
Eight-block neighborhood celebrates completion with Frühling Fest on May 25th
May 24th, 2019 by The Brewery District, Neighborhood Improvement District #1
10. Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
“I’m ready to put my experience to work for my fellow residents of the City of Milwaukee.”
May 21st, 2019 by Tearman Spencer
