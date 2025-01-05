Plus: Big brewery news, EE-Sane update and the latest on chicken-keeping.

Apexa Patel looked every bit the proud restaurateur Thursday morning as she stood alongside her husband, Vijay, nephew, Gary Singh, their family members and city officials to celebrate the official ribbon-cutting of IVR Bar.

But once the tours wrapped up and Mayor Cavalier Johnson departed for his next engagement, Patel swept her hair into a bun and swapped her business suit for an apron, ready to head up the fusion restaurant’s bustling kitchen for the remainder of the day.

This hands-on approach has been a defining feature of the couple’s success in their three-decade run in the restaurant industry; The Patels also own and operate Honeydip Donuts on Milwaukee’s South Side and Indian Village Restaurant locations in Greenfield and Waukesha.

IVR, short for International Variety Restaurant, is the newest addition to both the couple’s portfolio and Milwaukee’s Northwest Side, offering authentic Indian and Mexican cuisines, along with fusion dishes, pastas and desserts. It also features a robust bar program, with 30 taplines, plentiful wine selections and an assortment of high-end scotch and whiskey, according to Apexa.

“We’re bringing all different kinds of food and a gathering place for people, including those who want to watch sports,” Apexa said, referencing numerous TVs installed throughout the bar and restaurant. “There’s something for everybody.”

The establishment, 10950 W. Good Hope Rd., brought new life — and a refreshed look — to the large, vacant building that previously housed Point Burger Bar.

A $202,600 build-out, completed in the second half of 2024, transformed the space with a fresh color scheme, sleek decor, and a reimagined outdoor patio. The project received support from the Department of City Development (DCD), which utilized a tax incremental financing district to cover part of the necessary funding.

Mayor Johnson expressed his appreciation — and surprise — at the upgrades during Thursday’s ribbon cutting, quipping to area Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, “You’ve been holding out on me!”

He also praised the restaurant as an “incredible investment” for the area. “It’s going to do wonders, I think, for this neighborhood and for the Northwest Side and the City of Milwaukee as a whole,” he said.

Also in attendance were Vanessa Koster, deputy commissioner at DCD; state Representative-elect Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.; Terrence Moore, Sr., DCD neighborhood business development specialist; state Senator-elect Dora Drake; Neva Hill, community development director for the Granville Business Improvement District; Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee and Claire Koenig, vice president of communication and advocacy for Visit Milwaukee.

Those who stuck around were treated to a post-ribbon-cutting meal: chicken tikka masala with basmati rice and garlic naan. All received rave reviews.

The new restaurant is now operating with regular hours, opening daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A full menu is available to view online.

