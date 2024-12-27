Grocery Store Planned For Shuttered Westside Walmart

The third Monterrey Market would open in former department store.

Monterrey Market is set to expand its Milwaukee presence with plans to open its third location in a former Walmart department store.

The new store will replace the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 7025 W. Main St., near Milwaukee’s border with West Allis, which closed in May.

Founded by Robert and Leonor Montemayor in 2010, the family-owned Monterrey Market currently operates locations at 3014 S. 13th St. and 3920 S. 27th St., offering both American and Latin American grocery staples including meat and seafood, produce, pantry items and household goods, as well as specialty spices, bakery and seasonal products like pan muerto and atole mix.

A $610,000 commercial buildout, led by Madisen Maher Architects, is planned ahead of the opening, according to documents submitted to the City of Milwaukee.

The 39,905-square-foot building, constructed in 2012, sits on a 5.1-acre plot of land, most of which is used as a parking lot.

The building remains under the ownership of Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, according to city assessment records. The Montemayors are planning to purchase the property.

The market’s southside presence reflects the area’s heavily Hispanic population; however, the new location would bring Monterrey products to a wider audience.

It also demonstrates accelerated growth for the business, which opened its second location in 2020, a decade after launching its flagship store. The second location, on 27th Street, is located in a former Toys ‘r’ Us store. The Montemayors also briefly operated Angry Taco, a downtown, lunch-focused restaurant on Water Street.

Monterrey introduced online ordering in October, allowing shoppers to have groceries delivered via DoorDash or opt for curbside pickup.

An opening date has not been announced. A representative of Monterrey Market did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

UPDATE: This article was updated with additional information.

