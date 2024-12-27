New Bar and Grill Opening Soon on Far Southwest Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Slow Buffalo is inching towards opening in Milwaukee’s Morgan Heights neighborhood after more than a year of development.

Co-owners Joseph Vagnini and Jeremy Chounard shared last month that “the wait is almost over” for their new bar and restaurant, set to take over the previous home of 1st Choice dive bar at 3872 S. 92nd St.

The partners first proposed the business in 2023, and have been working on sprucing up the building ever since. The revamped space centers around a sleek rectangular bar with live-edge wood, surrounded by several two-top tables. TVs are set up in each corner of the casual, 2,600-square-foot tavern space.

In addition to a full bar program, The Slow Buffalo will serve food, thanks to the recent installation of a kitchen hood. For entertainment, the business will feature five amusement machines and two dartboards, according to a license application.

The tavern building, originally constructed in 1959, is under the ownership of 92nd Street Bar, LLC, which purchased the structure for $293,600 in September 2023. Chounard is the registered agent for the entity. According to a license application, the partners paid a total of $328,600 for the business.

Once open, the bar plans to operate Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Vagnini and Chounard also own The Hale House, a sports bar and restaurant in Hales Corners, and The Local in Muskego.

Vagnini, who is listed as the registered agent for The Slow Buffalo, did not respond to a request for comment.

Am opening date for the business has not yet been announced. Future updates will be posted to The Slow Buffalo Facebook page.

A series of building permits remain open for the building.

