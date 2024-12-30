New Thai Restaurant, Lemongrass, Opens on Farewell Avenue

The new restaurant also serves as a temporary home for EE-Sane.

While most Milwaukee restaurants took a well-deserved break on Christmas Day, Lemongrass by EE-Sane was buzzing with activity, its cozy storefront glowing on Farwell Avenue as guests dashed in for takeout, sipped sake and slurped spicy noodles.

The Thai-Lao restaurant quietly opened at the beginning of December — an early holiday gift to Milwaukee diners — and is beginning to find its rhythm at 1505 N. Farwell Ave., the former home of Twisted Cafe.

Led by Moukdala Phommanilath, Lemongrass is both a newcomer and a continuation of a neighborhood legacy. Phommanilath’s grandparents founded EE-Sane, which has served the community for 27 years from its location just down the street at 1806 N. Farwell Ave.

While EE-Sane is being renovated, it has temporarily relocated its operations to Lemongrass, Phommanilath told Urban Milwaukee. Crowd favorites, including EE-Sane’s pad Thai, papaya salad and pork ribs, are readily available at the provisional location, all prepared under the watchful eyes of founders Khamphet and Prasith Nanthasane.

In addition to the popular Thai dishes, the extensive menu features starters like fresh spring rolls, hot wings, crab rangoon and spicy Lao sausage served with a flavorful combination of onion, cucumber, tomato, mint, cilantro, pineapple and chili paste. Entrees range from fragrant pho and stir-fried noodles to seafood and a rainbow of curries. The menu also includes fried rice, soups, salads and a selection of regional specialties like larb and nam tok (grilled beef).

A selection of beer and wine, including soju, a Korean favorite, is available, along with non-alcoholic options like Thai iced tea, coffee, soda and hot tea.

The Lemongrass space evokes its sibling restaurant, with pine bough-lined windows that nod to EE-Sane’s flower-covered awning. Inside, the restaurant is warm and modern, featuring laminate wood flooring and leather seating, along with a bar along the back of the dining area.

Lemongrass by EE-Sane is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For updates on EE-Sane’s reopening, keep an eye on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

