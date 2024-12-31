City Lights Brewing Announces Closure

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

City Lights Brewing Co. will go dark after service on Jan. 4, bringing an end to nearly eight years of operation in the heart of the Menomonee River Valley. It will be the fourth Milwaukee brewery to close in less than a year.

The brewery announced the news in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, attributing the closure to “numerous challenges” that have made it “unsustainable to continue” operations.

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the closing of City Lights Brewing Company,” reads the post, which also called the decision “gut-wrenchingly difficult.”

The message also expresses deep gratitude to patrons, staff, suppliers, vendor partners and the community at large, calling the brewery “a gathering spot, a hub of connection, and a home.”

It also thanked the “dedicated team” behind the scenes, noting that their “passion, creativity, and camaraderie” were invaluable to the business’s success.

“As we turn the page on this chapter, we hold onto the incredible memories we’ve made together, the post continues. “The friendships, the laughter, the moments of joy—they’ll forever be etched in our hearts.”

Robin Gohsman and Jimmy Gohsman, a father-son duo, launched City Lights in 2017. They’re also part of the team behind the family-owned 4 Brothers Blended Beer, which debuted in 2013. The City Lights website lists David Ryder, a highly accomplished brewer who retired from Miller Coors, as its chief innovation officer.

As part of its farewell message, City Lights urged customers to continue supporting local breweries, encouraging them to “share the patronage, love, and support” with those “that continue to brew delicious beer and serve up memorable times that help make Milwaukee such a special and vibrant city.”

It also invited customers to share a final drink, with plans to open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being a part of City Lights Brewing Company.”

The brewery occupies approximately 7,576 square feet across two buildings in the City Lights Complex at 2200 W. Mt. Vernon Ave. The complex was once home to Milwaukee Gas Light Company, inspiring the name of the brewery.

Additional tenants in the complex include Zimmerman Architectural Studios and 4 Seasons Skate Park. The property is owned by ZHV LLC, which lists Zimmerman director of finance Douglas Singer as its registered agent.

City Lights is the fourth craft brewery in Milwaukee to shutter in recent months, joining Company Brewing, MobCraft Beer and Enlightened Brewing Company. For insights from industry experts on this trend, see Urban Milwaukee’s earlier coverage.

