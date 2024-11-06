The Daily Bird Returns

Just two days after an indefinite closure, the Riverwest coffee shop will reopen Thursday.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Daily Bird gave Milwaukeeans a scare Sunday when it announced an indefinite closure beginning Nov. 4. But after just two days away, the coffee shop is set to reopen Nov. 7.

“We’re back,” The Daily Bird shared in one of its signature yellow Instagram posts. “Thank you for your patience and support while we took a little break.”

The coffee shop plans to resume its normal hours on Thursday, opening from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a full range of coffee and espresso drinks, teas, pastries and ice cream.

It will also direct 100% of bumper sticker sales toward recovering wages lost during the closure.

Since its inception, The Daily Bird has fulfilled a community-driven role in Riverwest, welcoming a diverse customer base and serving as a central gathering place in the neighborhood.

Owner Dan Zwart has placed positivity at the center of the brand, decorating both the physical cafe space and its online presence with an abundance of uplifting messages.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The return — and promise of camaraderie — comes at a timely moment for Milwaukee, which began the week reeling from the devastating loss of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff and former Alderman Terry Witkowski, both of whom passed away on Monday.

The Daily Bird began as a pop-up in 2020, operating out of Centro Cafe in Riverwest. It later expanded with a second location inside the Dubbel Dutch hotel. That space is now home to Agency and Novel Tea Room.

In 2021, Zwart opened the first brick-and-mortar space for The Daily Bird at 818 E. Center St.

Starting Nov. 7, The Daily Bird will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.