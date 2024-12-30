Urban Milwaukee
Top 10 of 2024

The Year’s Most Popular Food & Drink Stories

We love our restaurants and bars. Which stories on them did we love the most?

By - Dec 30th, 2024 06:38 pm
Site of Gray Jett Cafe, 1617 W. Wells St. Photo taken Aug. 21, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

Milwaukee foodies might remember 2024 as the year Dan Jacobs took the culinary world by storm, winning over the hearts and taste buds — and nearly the whole darn season — of “Top Chef.”

Others may ruminate on the closures of beloved establishments like Mazos Hamburgers, Merge and 1033, or breathe a sigh of relief that cherished favorites have returned from the brink.

But the past year, according to Urban Milwaukee’s most popular food and drink articles, tells a different story—one of new beginnings. The Glorioso family sold its renowned Italian grocery store after decades of ownership, the 60-year-old Victor’s hit the market and Popeye’s shared plans to return with its best location yet following a 2023 fire.

It was also one of tough goodbyes, as Kehr’s Candies vacated its centerpiece stall at the Milwaukee Public Market and 703 Club quietly closed its longstanding southside tavern.

Perhaps most of all, 2024 underscored the intersection of food and politics, whether it was the impact of the Republican National Convention on local restaurants, suspensions issued by the Milwaukee Common Council or a business owner’s choice to publicly support then-presidential candidate Donald Trump—and the reactions that followed.

With plenty to look forward to in 2025, let’s pause for a moment to reflect on the news that shaped 2024. Here’s a look back at Urban Milwaukee’s most-read food and drink stories from the past year.

10. Popeye’s Reopening Will Yield ‘Best Location in the State of Wisconsin’

Popeye's. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

9. 7 Businesses Located Inside RNC ‘Hard Zone’

Photo taken July 2, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene. All Rights Reserved.

8. Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes

Site of 703 Club, 703 W. Layton Ave. Photo taken Jan. 6, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene.

7. Victor’s Is For Sale

Victor's, 1230 N. Van Buren St. Photo by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

6. Gyros Stand Opens Second Location

Gyro Stand, 1110 E. Oklahoma Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

5. Kehr’s Candies Leaving Milwaukee Public Market

Site of Kehr's Candies at Milwaukee Public Market. Photo taken Feb. 19, 2024 by Sophie Bolich 2

4. New Owners to Take Over Glorioso’s

Glorioso’s Italian Market in May 2020. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

3. City Suspends Brady Street Qdoba

Qdoba, 1348 E. Brady St. Photo taken on September 19, 2020 by Mariiana Tzotcheva

2. City Gives Bay View Dessert Shop 15-Day Suspension

Gordo's, 2301 S. Howell Ave. Photo taken August 2, 2024 by Scotty Mann.

1.Milwaukee Vegan Cafe Owner Appears With Trump, Assails Migrants

Site of Gray Jett Cafe, 1617 W. Wells St. Photo taken Aug. 21, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.

Categories: Food & Drink

